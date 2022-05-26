Kris Jenner Struggles While Pumping Her Own Gas On ‘The Kardashians’ & Fans Crack Up

Kris and Kylie Jenner did 'normal things' together on the new episode of 'The Kardashians.' After exploring the grocery store, Kris struggled with pumping her own gas — and Twitter had quite the reaction.

By:
May 26, 2022 10:34AM EDT
Kris Jenner
View gallery
Kris Jenner The Fresh Air Fund Annual Spring Benefit: Camp Tommy 20th Anniversary Celebration, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 22 May 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble depart after dinner with Faye Resnick at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner WSJ Magazine Hosts the 2019 Innovator Awards, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

They say stars are just like us, but Kris Jenner is truly in a league of her own. On the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 66-year-old family matriarch and her then-pregnant daughter Kylie Jenner, 24, did “normal things” together around California. After exploring a grocery store, the mother-daughter duo stopped to load up their car with gas. But that’s when things got tricky for Kris, who struggled through the entire gas pumping process.

Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

First, Kris was confused about how to position the car at the gas station. “We’re totally on the wrong side, right?” Kris asked Kylie, who was driving. The famous momager got out of the vehicle, but didn’t understand how to insert her credit card into the machine. “What does it mean 2,000 points?” she asked aloud. Kylie, who was pregnant with her second child at the time, remained in the car to avoid the fumes — until she had to remind her mother that the car needs to be turned off.

“We didn’t blow up, so that’s the good news,” Kris said about her mishap. Once Kris finished pumping the gas, she struggled with inserting the pump back into the stand. “Just like riding a bike,” she said with a laugh. Finally, the pair completed their mission and took the car through an indoor car wash, which absolutely amazed them. No joke, Kris even compared the process to being at Disneyland!

Fans of The Kardashians couldn’t get enough of Kris’ gas station troubles, sharing their hilarious reactions on Twitter. “Watching Kris Jenner struggle to put gas in her car is the funniest thin,” one person tweeted. Another person said, “Kris Jenner not knowing how to pump gas. Goals.” A lot of fans also compared Kris’ gas pumping mishaps to Kendall Jenner‘s struggle with cutting a cucumber on the last episode of the show.

Before they got gas and a car wash, Kris and Kylie stopped at a grocery store to do their own shopping. Kris even admitted to her daughter that she hadn’t been to a grocery store in over two years. “One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy,” she explained in a solo confessional. “I stopped going to the grocery because the people were sneaking pictures and then suddenly paparazzi would show up. It was hard.”

Inside the store, the mother-daughter duo gleefully purchased items all on their own. They even bought a bottle of Kendall’s 818 Tequila, even though Kylie noted that she couldn’t drink alcohol at the time. Kris and Kylie’s adventure was absolute TV gold, and we loved every second of it.

More From Our Partners

ad