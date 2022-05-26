Jordyn Woods Meets VP Kamala Harris While Advocating For Police Reform: Photo

Two years after George Floyd's murder, Jordyn Woods traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, Breonna Taylor's mother, and more' beautiful women' fighting to end police brutality.

May 26, 2022 9:38AM EDT
Jordyn Woods traveled with her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police. Jordyn, 29, and Karl-Anthony, 26, were on hand in the White House to watch President Joe Biden sign an executive order to improve police accountability, which resulted in Kylie Jenner’s former BFF snagging a picture with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Today was an honor being able to witness a step in the right direction towards police reform in our country,” Jordyn captioned the Instagram gallery featuring her photo with Madam Vice-President. Jordyn also shared pictures of her alongside Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and more “of the beautiful women I got to meet today,” including George Floyd’s “beautiful daughters and sisters. This is a day I’ll never forget. [heart emoji] Their strength can inspire us all.”

Karl-Anthony shared Jordyn’s photos on his Instagram Story and a post by Philonise Floyd, George’s brother. “The dead cannot cry out for justice. It’s a duty of the living to do so for them,” Philonise captioned a photo of him alongside Karl-Anthony, Jordyn, author Tru Pettigrew, and others.

Karl-Anthony has built a bond with the Floyd family. George was killed in Minneapolis, where Karl-Anthony’s team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, are homed. In April 2021, Karl-Anthony, Anthony Edwards, and Josh Okogie met with the Floyd family after a game, per Sports Illustrated, and gave them the game ball from the Wolves’ victory over the Sacramento Kings the week prior.

President Biden signed an executive order that intends to “advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices that will build public trust and strengthen public safety,” according to the White House, per CBS News. The order will require federal law enforcement agencies to implement numerous reforms and establish a national database of police misconduct.

“This executive order is going to deliver the most significant police reform in decades,” said President Biden. “It applies directly, under law, to only 100,000 federal law enforcement officers, all the federal law enforcement officers. And through federal incentives and best practices that are attached to it, we expect the order to have a significant impact on state and local law enforcement agencies as well.”

“I know progress can be slow and frustrating,” Biden said, per PBS. “Today we’re acting. We’re showing that speaking out matters. Being engaged matters. That the work of our time, healing the soul of this nation, is ongoing and unfinished and requires all of us never to give up.”

