Kanye West Spotted Leaving Balenciaga Show Amid Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

Rapper Kanye West was seen leaving a Balenciaga show in New York City the same day as Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy.

May 22, 2022 6:26PM EDT
kanye west
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Kanye West, 44, did not join his former in-laws for Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding in Italy on May 22. Instead, the rapper and fashion mogul attended a show by iconic clothing designer Balenciaga in New York City.  Leaving the event, he was seen sporting a black leather jacket with a hoodie underneath, chunky black lace-up boots, and gray jeans. The “Gold Digger” rapper kept his hands in his pockets as he looked to the side with his eyebrows raised.

Kanye West New York City May 2022
Kanye West was smiling for the cameras in New York City on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com)

Despite Kanye’s turbulent divorce from Kim Kardashian, 41, he has seemingly moved on and has been seen with numerous other women recently. After breaking up with Julia Fox, who he dated briefly in January, Kanye started seeing model Chaney Jones, 24, who looks remarkably like his ex-wife Kim. And by the looks of it, Kim and Chaney are a match made in heaven. He has even started dressing her in the same type of high-fashion outfits that he once bestowed on The Kardashians reality star mogul.

kanye west chaney jones
Chaney Jones and Kanye West leave the Los Angeles Lakers game. (Flash/BACKGRID)

Kanye and Chaney have gotten very serious in the four months they have now been dating. In February, they were first seen holding hands while in Miami, Florida. In April, the rapper whisked Chaney away on a trip to a 5-star hotel in Utah.  In May, Kanye’s new lady love branded herself with a tattoo that said “Ye” as the two were on a vacation together in Japan. This is just a few weeks after Kanye’s former nemesis, Pete Davidson, 28, was spotted out with a tattoo honoring Yeezy’s ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim was on the other side of the ocean attending sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker, 48. Kim brought the former couple’s kids to the lavish Italian affair — including their daughter, North West, 8. However, she did not bring her boyfriend, Pete. As HollywoodLife previously reported, Kanye had some major beef with the SNL comedian as he was going through his divorce proceedings with Kim. After blowing up on Pete on Instagram over the course of several weeks, Kanye has, luckily, calmed down and is no longer on the offensive. Instead, he is back to being his smiley and stylish self!

Pete, on the other hand, just made a big change in his career by stepping away from his job as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. The comedian’s last appearance as a regular on the sketch series was last night and he used his friend Dave Sirus‘ Instagram account to share a touching message about his eight years on the show just before it aired. He also added a sweet video of him backstage after his first day working on a live episode.

