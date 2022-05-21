Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Strapless Mini Dress & Lace Up Boots For Lunch Before Kourtney’s Wedding: Photo

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was out and about during a sunny day in Italy on May 21. She stunned yet again in a dazzling outfit while at lunch before her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s third wedding with Travis Barker.

Khloe rocked a taupe colored strapless mini dress with long sleeves and a cute bow tied at the front. She followed a gold theme with her accessories, wearing two chunky gold bracelets, thick gold hoop earrings, and square gold sunglasses. Meanwhile, her honey blonde hair was in a super high ponytail with sexy beachy waves. But the best part of her outfit was undoubtedly the daring pointy brown lace up boots that reached her knees, and sported an ultra thin heel.

This isn’t the first time that Khloe has showed her fondness for gold with her outfits. At the reality star’s first Met Gala in 2022, she appeared in a radiant golden gown by luxury designer Moschino. She complemented the look with sleek straight blonde hair that was parted to the side and almost reached her shoulders. Better yet, she also added an element of mystery to the outfit with a pair of long black gloves and a black cape with a large ruffle at the shoulder.

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian's Sexiest Photos: The Reality Star's Hottest Looks Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Portofino, ITALY - Guests and family attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Portofino. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Although Khloe looked confident that night, she admitted via her Twitter account that she was suffering major anxiety before the event. However, a large portion of her family was there to support her, including Kourtney and her now brother in law Travis.

Kourtney and Travis got legally married in Santa Barbara on May 15, but traveled to Italy with Kourtney’s family for an even bigger wedding to take place on May 22. Kourtney has been three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and plans to have even more with her new husband.

However, Khloe’s path to motherhood has taken a different route. Currently a single mother to 4-year-old True Thompson, Khloe ended her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her child. The split occurred after Tristan fathered a child with another woman. Despite this setback, Khloe has focused her energy on raising her daughter and is clearly thriving.