Khloe Kardashian Admits To Anxiety On Met Gala Red Carpet: ‘Almost Had A Heart Attack’

Khloe Kardashian looked beautiful as she hit the red carpet for the Met Gala on Monday, May 2, but the reality star said that deep down she wasn’t exactly at ease when she arrived for her first time ever attending the celebration. The 37-year-old fashion icon revealed the reality of how she felt in a tweet in the early morning hours Tuesday, May 3.

Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 3, 2022

Khloe wrote that she was very worried as she arrived for Fashion’s Biggest Night. “Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!” she wrote, well after she wow-ed fans on the red carpet for the party. Even though she was nervous, she revealed in more tweets that she was incredibly happy to have attended the gala for the first time. “I am so incredibly honored that I was invited to the MET wearing Moschino. [Jeremy Scott] designed my dress in about 10 days,” she wrote.

While it may have been the first time that Khloe attended the event, she certainly looked as confident as she did beautiful in the golden gown on the red carpet. The gown and her blonde hair perfectly fitted the “gilded glamour” theme of the night. While the gold was the main focus, the black sleeves and cape following behind her were an excellent addition to the outfit. On the red carpet, she mentioned how it was still “scary” in a short interview with La La Anthony, but she still seemed glad to be a part of it nonetheless. “I am so excited that we are all here together. I just had to be a part of this experience,” she said.

Even though Khloe may have been nervous, she luckily had plenty of loved ones close to her for the lovely evening. Kim Kardashian, 41, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Kylie Jenner, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 26, plus their mom Kris Jenner, 66, were all also in attendance for the Met Gala.