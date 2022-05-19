Amelia Hamlin Rocks Rainbow String Bikini In Stunning New Swimwear Campaign

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is no stranger to wearing great swimwear, and the model reminded us exactly why she’s paid to do just that with a new campaign. The stunning daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was seen rocking a revealing string bikini for Candice Swanepoel‘s Tropic Of C swimwear company. In photos and videos posted to the company’s Instagram site, Amelia rocked a crochet string bikini in red, blue and yellow, with red bottoms. She also wore cool shades and a few stylish necklaces while wading in the ocean.

Tropic of C swimwear touts itself as eco-friendly and hand made by woman artisans living in Northern Peru. Per one of their recent posts featuring Amelia, “these crochet pieces are made with love.” Amelia is no stranger to the spotlight — her mother Lisa is a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon and her equally beautiful older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin has previously been seen in Teen Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily.

Amelia’s own modeling career has been heating up this year, as she was seen in a jaw-dropping pink latex minidress at a Versace fashion show during Fashion Week in Milan, back in February. The outfit, complete with gold Versace hardware, matching jewelry and bag, and platform heels hit all the right notes, but it was Amelia’s confidence that really made the outfit.

Amelia, who previously dated Scott Disick, has come a long way in her journey. She spoke out in 2020 about her past battle with anorexia, and how her family intervened in order to help. “For me, it was, whatever day, waking up and looking in the mirror and being like, ‘Holy guacamole, you are really skinny, and it is very scary,’” she told The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, adding that her parents and sister picked her up and took her to UCLA for treatment one morning.

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And in that moment, I was like, ‘I’m going to rebel, like, they’re crazy. I don’t have an eating disorder,’” continued Amelia. “We show up, it’s like this really scary old man’s office. …He looked at me and – I took this man seriously, he was very legit scary – he looked at me, and he was like, ‘so yeah, basically at this rate in about four months, you’re going to be 45 pounds, and you’re going to be dead.’ And I just remember, ‘wait, what? That’s humanly possible?’”

Despite being near death, Amelia made her way back to health and is looking every bit the glowing supermodel these days. “I just snapped out of it,” she said. “Like I was so lucky that I was just like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to be 45 pounds.’”