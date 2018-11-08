Candice Swanepoel Rocks Lingerie At VS Fashion Show After Giving Birth Just 5 Months Ago

It seems like yesterday that Candice Swanepoel had a massive baby bump. Five months after having her second baby, she sashayed down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

Candice Swanepoel, 30, had a baby on June 19. Now – five short months later – the South African model has just walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. The blonde mom-of-two returned to the catwalk at the New York event on Nov. 8 and she looked just as hot as she ever has. At one point Candice flaunted her toned abs as she twirled on the runway in an S&M-style black bra and panties combo, while wearing what looked like mesh wings. The model paired the lingerie with stiletto shoes and black ankle socks. At another point Candice rocked a cute pink ensemble – a pink corset, matching flamingo wings and a white crop top with the word, “Angel” across her chest.

Candice’s appearance comes two days after she gushed about returning to the runway months after giving birth. Just like her fellow model mommy Behati Prinsloo, she took to her Instagram Stories feed on Nov. 6 to say how proud she is to be showing off her post-baby body after the miracle of childbirth. “I’m so excited to feel strong again after having two babies. It’s definitely a process feeling ‘normal’ again. Our bodies become a vessel and it’s a mind-blowing process making a human being,” Candice wrote in the message obtained by the Daily Mail.

Candice – who has two boys with fiancé Hermann Nicoli – added, “I’m far from perfect and every mother should give themselves time to recover and not have to focus on what they look like. It’s about how you feel that is important. It’s my job to look presentable or I would probably not look in the mirror.”

Candice has two sons – Anaca, 2, and 5-month-old baby Ariel – so the miracle of childbirth is still very fresh in her mind. She added, “I can’t tell you how proud I am of my body and what it has given me – an amazing career and my two boys. Now, I’m ready to put myself out there again and this time doing it for all the mamas out there working and taking care of their babies because we deserve to feel beautiful and powerful and sexy AF!” As we can tell from these pictures Candice has definitely accomplished that mission!