Jordyn Woods Rocks Tiny Colorful Bikini By The Pool: Photos

Jordyn Woods is ready for summer! The 24-year-old influencer shared some sizzling pictures of herself in a pool rocking a tiny colorful bikini on May 17. Jordyn looked carefree and confident as she posed in a barely-there thong bikini that was printed with a groovy design and colored with shades of pink, blue, purple, red, and yellow. She chose to refrain from using a caption for the sexy slideshow of snapshots and let the photos speak for themselves.

Prior to her carousel of steamy pictures, Jordyn posted a photo of herself wearing the same bikini and jumping in the pool at sundown. “When it’s wash day and @jodiewoods dares you to jump in the pool,” she wrote alongside the video. Jodie, 16, is Jordyn’s lookalike younger sister.

The pair have been active on social media together in the past and Jodie appears to be following the footsteps of her model sister. In 2020, Jordyn shared a selfie with her teen mini-me. In the photo, they glanced at the camera and rocked super high ponytails. They both let their long, brown locks fountain down on each side of their necks. They even both posed the same way, each putting one hands up to their head. “Sista sista,” Jordyn captioned the photo.

In 2021, the gorgeous sisters posted on TikTok together along with their mother, Elizabeth Woods. The trio showed off a variety of silly dance moves, including an Egyptian walk, to the song “Beat Box” by SpotemGottem. Shortly after, Jordyn posted another TikTok video admitting she knows her sister looks just like her. “Having a younger sister that looks exactly like you check,” she mouthed before Jodie joined the frame.

Jordyn has made it clear that she’s quite close to her family, especially after losing her former best friend Kylie Jenner, 24, in February 2019 after she was caught getting a little too close to Tristan Thompson, 31, who was in a relationship with Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, 37, at the time. “I don’t really have a core friend group right now. I have my family. All of my friends are my family,” she told Life&Style in November 2019 after the dust had settled down. “A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for two decades.” She also confirmed that she leaned on her family following the very public fallout from the Kardashian family.