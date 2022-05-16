Jennifer Lopez Rocks Flirty Blue Mini Dress For Lunch Date With Her Mom & Ben Affleck

A family affair! Jennifer Lopez's mom joined her daughter and fiance, Ben Affleck, for a lunch date in Malibu on May 15.

May 16, 2022 2:42PM EDT
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck brings a spiffy black suit and white shirt for a lunch date with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe, at Soho House in Malibu. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Guadalupe Rodríguez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen getting a jump on their Saturday checking out a spectacular $68m mansion. The home seems to be in keeping with others the couple has been looking at but this one seems to have more of a modern appeal with 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms. The couple was spotted together with a realtor and Jlo’s sister Linda checking out the modern mansion for an hour. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a bonding day with Jen’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in Malibu on May 15. The trio went to lunch together and was photographed heading to the car afterwards. Jen helped her mom get into the vehicle, while Ben was close by.

Jennifer Lopez helps her mom into the car after lunch. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

J.Lo definitely looked ready for the warmer weather, as she wore a navy blue mini dress for the outing. She paired the look with tan, open-toed shoes that had a chunky, sky-high heel. She also rocked sunglasses and had her hair styled down and straight with a center part.

Meanwhile, Ben looked quite handsome for the outing ,wearing a white button down and black blazer. He sported some scruff on his face and held tight to Jen’s hand as they walked to the car. Both stars doted on Guadalupe as she carried a Gucci shopping bag and her purse.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after a lunch date. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID0

Jen and Ben’s lunch date took them on a break from house hunting. They’ve been searching for a home together in California for weeks now, but haven’t appeared to find their dream house just yet. Just about one year after they got back together, Ben proposed to Jen while she was taking a bath at the beginning of April 2022. This is the pair’s second engagement — they were first set to wed back in 2002, but cancelled their Sept. 2003 wedding just days beforehand. Although they stayed together for several months after that, they split in Jan. 2004.

It wasn’t until Jen ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March 2021 that she and Ben reconciled. In the years between their romantic relationships, Ben and Jen went on to have families of their own — he has three kids with Jennifer Garner, while she shares twins with Marc Anthony. Now, the two have blended their families and are getting ready to start their future all together!

