Jennifer Lopez Rocks Flirty Blue Mini Dress For Lunch Date With Her Mom & Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a bonding day with Jen’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in Malibu on May 15. The trio went to lunch together and was photographed heading to the car afterwards. Jen helped her mom get into the vehicle, while Ben was close by.

J.Lo definitely looked ready for the warmer weather, as she wore a navy blue mini dress for the outing. She paired the look with tan, open-toed shoes that had a chunky, sky-high heel. She also rocked sunglasses and had her hair styled down and straight with a center part.

Meanwhile, Ben looked quite handsome for the outing ,wearing a white button down and black blazer. He sported some scruff on his face and held tight to Jen’s hand as they walked to the car. Both stars doted on Guadalupe as she carried a Gucci shopping bag and her purse.

Jen and Ben’s lunch date took them on a break from house hunting. They’ve been searching for a home together in California for weeks now, but haven’t appeared to find their dream house just yet. Just about one year after they got back together, Ben proposed to Jen while she was taking a bath at the beginning of April 2022. This is the pair’s second engagement — they were first set to wed back in 2002, but cancelled their Sept. 2003 wedding just days beforehand. Although they stayed together for several months after that, they split in Jan. 2004.

It wasn’t until Jen ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March 2021 that she and Ben reconciled. In the years between their romantic relationships, Ben and Jen went on to have families of their own — he has three kids with Jennifer Garner, while she shares twins with Marc Anthony. Now, the two have blended their families and are getting ready to start their future all together!