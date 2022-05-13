Kit Harington Debuts Clean-Shaven Face On Red Carpet With Wife Rose Leslie: Before & After Photos

Kit Harington had fans doing a double take when he showed up to a red-carpet affair without a very important accessory: his beard! The Game of Thrones heartthrob was spotted at the New York premiere of The Time Traveler’s Wife on Wednesday, May 11 with his wife Rose Leslie and a razor, apparently, as he was completely clean-shaven. While the British star was as handsome as ever alongside his lovely partner, he definitely looked a bit different that his Jon Snow character from the beloved fantasy drama.

To match the dapper look on his face, Kit rocked a dapper suit for the event. The tailored blue ensemble was paired with a simple white tee and dark dress shoes. Rose looked every inch the movie star as she stole the spotlight in a plunging black dress featuring short sleeves and a cinched waist. Her trademark ginger locks were left long and loose as she let her natural beauty shine with just a dab of makeup.

Kit’s clean face comes after he admitted he is making choices to live a clean life as well. The actor recently opened up about his sobriety in a rare interview. “Getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.,'” he told told Sunday Times Magazine. “One of my favorite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life.”

Meanwhile, Rose has spoken out on how they manage their life after Kit checked into a rehab facility in 2019 just after Game of Thrones ended. “I’ve learnt a lot about addiction and it’s something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it’s on him whether he chooses to drink again,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do. I don’t choose to put that pressure on myself.”