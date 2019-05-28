Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab For Stress & Alcohol Abuse After ‘GoT’ Ended

Kit Harington has checked into rehab to face his problems with stress and alleged alcohol abuse head-on, according to a new report. The news comes just over a week after the final ‘GoT’ episode aired.

UPDATE 5/28/19, 6:20pm EST: Kit Harington’s rep has confirmed to HollywoodLife that the actor is receiving treatment. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

ORIGINAL: Kit Harington, 32, is addressing his problems with stress and alcohol by checking into a rehab facility, according to a May 28, Page Six report. The Game of Thrones actor is allegedly staying at a $120,000 a month facility in Connecticut, multiple sources have told the New York outlet about the actor who has publicly revealed that he has struggled under the weight of the huge success of the HBO show. Harington is reportedly undergoing a variety of psychological treatments ­– from coaching and mindful meditation to cognitive behavioral therapy.

The final episode of the series aired on May 19 and its ending “really hit him hard,” an unnamed source said about the actor who played Jon Snow for eight seasons. “The end of GoT really hit Kit hard,” a friend said. “He realized ‘this is it – this is the end.’ It was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” The person added, “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose [Leslie] is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

The actor has been very vocal about his struggle to cope with the demands of the series. “My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back,” the British actor told our sister publication Variety in March. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon. When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f***ing terrifying.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Harington and Leslie’s reps for comment, but we have yet to receive a response. In the meantime, at least one resident near the facility has reportedly spoken out. “Kit looks really good and appears to be very focused on his health and wellness. I have personally seen him out in the community many times at meetings,” one person told Page Six. “I think it’s wonderful that he is taking time to take care of himself – more people should.”