Kit Harington & Rose Leslie’s 8 Cutest Couple Pics Of All-Time: ‘GoT’ Premiere & More

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are totally relationship goals. They shined on the red carpet at the ‘Game of Thrones’ final season premiere, but that epic event wasn’t the first time Kit and Rose made our hearts melt with their love.

Kit Harington, 32, and Rose Leslie, 32, a.k.a. Jon Snow and Ygritte, fell in love on the set of Game of Thrones so it’s only fitting they attend the show’s premieres together. The couple, who married in June 2018, dazzled at the Game of Thrones final season premiere on April 3 in New York City. Kit and Rose were two of the last stars to arrive, but they were worth the wait. They looked so happy and in love. They were constantly looking into each other’s eyes and smiling.

The couple also walked the season 7 premiere carpet together in July 2017. Rose looked stunning in a yellow, green, and navy floral dress while Kit looked dapper in a black suit. Kit and Rose started dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in Sept. 2017. Rose may no longer be on the show — her character was killed off in season 4 — she’s got to support her man.

Kit and Rose keep a relatively low profile during their private time, but they always go all-out with PDA on red carpets. The couple couldn’t stop showing off their love for one another at The Olivier Awards in 2017. They both looked lovingly at each other while posing for photos. They only have eyes for each other. The year before, they showed off similar romantic PDA at The Olivier Awards.

For the Game of Thrones fans who shipped (and likely still ship) Jon Snow and Ygritte, their dream came true when Kit and Rose fell in love and got married. Jon Snow and Ygritte’s relationship may be over, but Kit and Rose’s is far from it.