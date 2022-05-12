Harry Styles Sweetly Holds A Baby In ‘As It Was’ Behind The Scenes Clip: Watch

Harry Styles, 28, looked at ease playing with an adorable baby in a behind-the-scenes clip from his “As It Was” music video. The British superstar wore nothing but red shorts as he held the baby in his arms and lifted the little one in the air, mirroring Simba from The Lion King. Harry had a giant smile on his face and laughed as the newborn started acting up in his arms. The rest of the crew on set could be heard laughing as they snapped footage of the precious moment.

It didn’t seem possible that Harry could get more attractive. But that’s exactly what happened while he was playing with the baby in the video. Plus, it didn’t hurt that he was completely shirtless and showed off his sexy tattoos. His short-shorts also highlighted the singer’s muscular hamstrings.

Sorry to his fans, but Harry is currently taken. He and Olivia Wilde, 38, have been dating for over a year now after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. Their romance started up after Olivia split from Jason Sudeikis, 46, following an eight-year engagement. The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso actor share children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Harry’s “As It Was” video ends with a child saying, “Go on Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!” Fans assumed it was the voice of one of Olivia’s children, but Harry debunked that theory and revealed it’s actually his goddaughter Ruby Winston, the daughter of British filmmaker Ben Winston. “That streak of calling me every night before bed and I missed it once and she wanted to let me know that she was quite angry with me about it. And then I dug it up in the studio one day and added it to the start of the song, and it just kind of stuck,” he shared. “I loved it.”