The Rock Reveals Insanely Muscular Legs In New Gym Photo: ‘Good Day Of Work’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t getting any less muscular, and the Jungle Cruise star took to social media on April 17, to show off his latest results. “Left it all ‘in the arena’ aka the gym floor,” the action icon wrote. “Emptied the bucket and raised the personal bar. Good day of work.” Alongside his caption, The Rock posted a picture in full workout gear, flushed with activity and holding a can of his own “clean and healthy” Zoa Energy drink. The former WWE champion retired from pro wrestling back in 2019, but it’s obvious that hasn’t stopped him from working out, and his bulging leg and arm muscles are proof of that.

The Red Notice actor has starred in a string of action-heavy movies, so it’s no surprise he’s as buffed out as he looks — and Dwayne often posts directly from the gym with updates and details on his routine. “Late night back training in the #ironparadise where the midnight sun always burns,” he captioned via Instagram on April 14. “Out of my 24hrs a day, I always try and allocate 2hrs for my training. (physical + mental) These two hours are for me. Only me.” Dwayne continued, detailing how his workouts are just as much about mental health as physical health. “I can disengage and disconnect with the world. Anchor & recenter myself. Then push thru pain barriers, disrupt and have an amazing workout.”

Dwayne is clearly taking his own advice, and it’s translating to the big screen. Not only did he star alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s blockbuster Jungle Cruise in 2021 — but he’s also already in development on a sequel! He’s also starring in the upcoming DC spinoff Black Adam, and in between all that, he’s fitting in active playtime with his two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. Dwayne shared on April 17 that he was celebrating 4-year-old Tiana’s birthday — and it sounds like she’s as active as her action star dad! “She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop – meaning I have to stop doing what I’m doing when she says…’Daddy feed me,'” he wrote, including a laughing emoji.