Sam Asghari & Pregnant Britney Spears Ride Jet Skis During Cabo Vacation: See Photos

Britney Spears appears to be living her best life after recently announcing both her engagement and pregnancy with Sam Asghari. With her restrictive conservatorship now out of the picture as well, it seems the two aren’t going to let anything get in the way of true happiness. The adorable couple proved that point as they were spotted enjoying a delightful trip to Mexico on Wednesday (May 11), as seen in snaps here.

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, were all smiles as they suited up for a fun ride on jet skis off the coast of Cabo San Lucas. The actor, showing off his muscular frame in a swimsuit and tank top, helped the “Toxic” singer with her life vest before she rode off to catch some waves. Rocking a plain white tee and short shorts, Britney was ready for some fun in the sun!

The Mexican getaway comes almost a week after the former Mickey Mouse Club star posed in nothing but her birthday suit for a set of racy snaps shared to social media. While the post appeared to be focused on her adorable puppy Sawyer, all eyes were on Britney’s figure as she was seen totally naked while holding her furry, four-legged friend. She ended the eye-popping album with an image of a dog and the somewhat inspirational quote, “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid.”

View Related Gallery Britney Spears Over The Years: Photos Of Her Transformation Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999 Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS

Britney’s risqué reveal follows Sam recently sharing a video of the couple enjoying a hike along the coast. In it, the pair stopped to take in the gorgeous surroundings, with Britney rocking a hoodie and Sam in a tank top. “Beautiful day today,” the actor captioned the clip.

The couple definitely love letting their fans see what a happy life they lead. In another recent example, Britney showed off their romance when she posted a clip of them dancing and packing on the PDA. “Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about … Joy, laughter, and living… My experience was a woman’s dream,” the “Gimme More” singer captioned the video. Sam commented, “My life is a man’s dream.” Too cute!