‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Lindsey Slams Mark For Talking About Her On Social Media

While Lindsey may have done a fertility test, she doesn’t necessarily think Mark is the man who is meant to be the father of her children. Decision Day has arrived for Lindsey and Mark, and Lindsey is ready to clear the air on a lot of things concerning their relationship.

Lindsey admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 11 episode of Married At First Sight that she’s “always imagined traveling the world with my husband. Bringing the baby in the backpack, too. Nothing is going to hold me back.” However, she doesn’t see Mark going on that journey with her.

“Mark has such a hard time talking about the future,” Lindsey says while sitting right next to Mark. “I need a 5 and 10-year plan from you, buddy. And he is so eager to live moment by moment, sometimes he’s just looking at his phone instead of the path in front of him. Mark was on his phone and on social media a lot. It drove me nuts, and I’ve been thinking about this a lot. Social media is, to me, a filter that adds negativity. It is immature to post selfies with filters and like screenshots.”

Lindsey also brings up that Mark takes a “doomsday” approach to things, especially on social media. He sends those types of messages about Lindsey and their relationship to other people. Lindsey is ready to put a stop to those right here and now.

“You may think it’s nothing, but there’s receipts everywhere in the world,” Lindsey tells Mark. She adds, “So what you say about me, I will never not know. Let’s just be very clear about that. Whatever you say about me on social media will 100 percent end up in my hands. I think that’s something you need to consider going forward.” At this point, Mark and Lindsey’s relationship may be ending on Decision Day. Married At First Sight season 14 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.