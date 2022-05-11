Kim Kardashian’s ‘Super Special’ Mother’s Day Gift To Pete Davidson’s Mom Amy Revealed

Kim Kardashian is already on boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s mom’s good side! “Kim and Pete‘s mom [Amy Davidson] clicked from the moment they first met so, of course, Kim wanted to send her something super special for Mother‘s Day,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, noting how gifts are a “love language” for Kim. “Amy’s so happy that Pete‘s got such a cool, supportive mom and she’s all about making her feel a part of the family.”

An additional Kardashians source added, “Kim had the most beautiful arrangement of flowers sent to Pete‘s mother on Mother’s Day and she didn’t tell Pete she was doing this. Amy was really touched by this, and she absolutely adores Kim. She thinks she is perfect for her son and doesn’t care about her fame or her money. Amy only cares about how a woman treats Pete and she’s never seen anyone treat her son with so much love and respect.”

Things only continue to get better for the couple, and Kim has “gotten to know” Pete’s mom “quite well,” cementing her place in the family.

“Amy loves to give Kim parenting advice and thinks she is a wonderful mother, which is so important to Amy,” the source shard. “Kim and Pete are both so close to their moms as a result of losing their dads. They bonded over this at the beginning of their relationship because, prior to dating each other, neither one of them had been in a relationship where their partner also lost their father.”