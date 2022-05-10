RHONJ’: Andy Cohen Snaps At Teresa Giudice Amid Her Fight With Joe Gorga

Andy Cohen got involved in the familial tension between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga during the most recent Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion episode. Following last week’s drama where Joe stormed off stage after a blowout fight with his sister, Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga and Andy both came to his defense. Both had choice words for Teresa after she claimed her brother was “like a housewife” and called him “a b–ch boy.”

“You’re just so quick to put him down all the time,” Melissa told her sister-in-law. “Any dig you can dig.”

“I’m not putting him down!” Teresa snapped back, to which Andy retorted, “Well, you did just put him down. You’re demeaning him by saying, ‘What are you even doing here? You’re in the women’s drama.’ Please go talk to him.”

“I’m not putting him down. He’s my baby brother, I’ve always kissed his ass. This is why he’s used to it,” Teresa responded.

“Okay, good, well go kiss his ass some more,” Andy told her.

While backstage, Joe confided in the other men, like Margaret Josephs‘ husband, Joe Benigno, saying he was “done with this nonsense.”

“My sister keeps on saying I get involved with the women,” he said. “I don’t get involved with the women, I don’t wanna get involved with anybody. I quit.”

Teresa eventually came into Joe’s dressing room attempting to calm the heat between them. Things, however, didn’t get any better.

“Louie shouldn’t go out there now,” he yelled at his sister, referencing her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas. “If Louie goes out there and talks, he’s a b–ch.”

“That’s not the same! He’s gotta f–king defend himself all f–king season from this f–king and his wife talking about my f–king boyfriend,” Teresa clapped back, referring to Margaret and husband Joe who questioned Luis throughout the season about abuse allegations from his past, which he denied.

“But why is he going to do that? For you, right?” Joe asked. “So then, he’s a b–ch.”

The siblings continued to feud, and Teresa told her brother, “I wish you would f–king tell Margaret to shut the f–k up, then I wouldn’t call you so much a b–ch boy.”

Andy then returned saying, “We want him to be here. You all have been living your lives on television, this family for years, and we’re trying to get some resolution here, believe it or not.”

When Joe said that Luis should “talk about” the allegations against him to “shut everybody up,” Teresa argued that he didn’t “owe Margaret an explanation.”

Andy then butted in and said, “Whether Margaret brought it up or not, I would be sitting here at this reunion asking him every question. I would be like, ‘Louie I’m reading all this s–t about you, I have to ask you all this s–t, I’m sorry.'”

Although Teresa said she was “fine with that,” she then argued that “Margaret is supposed to be my friend, so friends don’t do that.”

Melissa came back to the stage and confronted everyone. “Stop, just everybody, stop. Be a family. Enough, this is ridiculous!” before storming off.

The siblings calmed down a bit, but then Teresa again got defensive and claimed she didn’t put down her brother. Then … Andy snapped.

“Don’t [interrupt him]!” he yelled. “He’s telling you how he feels, so you should listen!”

“I wanna have a relationship with you, I love you, but you’ve said some nasty things tonight,” Joe told his sister. “I don’t want to argue with you anymore.”

Teresa ultimately conceded and hugged her brother, offering an apology. “I’m sorry,” she said, later adding to her fiancé, “I’m not trying to hurt his feelings.”