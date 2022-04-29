Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby No. 2: See 1st Pic Of Daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is a father once again! The 53-year-old revealed he’s welcomed his second child, a daughter named Lucy, via surrogate on Friday, April 29. “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” he shared on Instagram. She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

The Watch What Happens Live host was beaming as he smiled at the camera, cradling the newborn against his chest. Little Lucy stayed warm in a pink and blue striped beanie cap and matching gloves, with a glimpse of her dark hued hair poking out from the hat. Andy went on to share that his son Benjamin Allen, now 3, “can’t wait” to meet his little sister.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” he added, going on to give a big shoutout to his unnamed surrogate. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” he signed off.

It’s no surprise to see Andy expanding his family, as The Real Housewives creator has previously said he “would love” to have more children after first son Benjamin came along in 2019. “I mean, fatherhood, it’s changed my life in every way,” he said to HollywoodLife back in June 2019, going to explain how being a parent has factored into his hectic work schedule.

“The funny thing is, I leave for [Watch What Happens Live] between 9:00 and 9:30 every night, so that’s great. He goes to bed at 8:30. But, the other thing is I’m a single parent so I want to spend as much time as I can with him,” he told HL.

“The cool thing is, I’m really in and out all day with my job. So, I’ll go to the radio sometimes in the morning for two hours, come home, get to put him down for his nap. He goes to bed, I’ll leave. He wakes up, I’m with him for two more hours and then we put him down, go to work. So, it’s like I’m kind of here and there throughout the day, which is nice consistency,” Andy explained.