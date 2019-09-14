Andy Cohen Reveals He Wants More Kids: My Son, 7 Mos., ‘Opened Up My World’

Now that Andy Cohen is a father, he revealed what’s new in his life that he’s ‘never experienced’ before. HollywoodLife even asked how many more kids the ‘WWHL’ host would consider during our exclusive interview!

Andy Cohen, 51, is seven months into being a first-time dad, which he has devoted to ample father-son quality time with his baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen! From lunchtime to sitting by the beach, Andy has shown his Instagram fans how he and Benjamin have been bonding. Out of all these parenting activities, HollywoodLife asked the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise what’s his favorite thing about being a dad during our EXCLUSIVE interview. “Just that every day is a new day and it’s a love like I’ve never experienced,” Andy gushed. “And he’s just opened up my world.” The experience has been so wonderful, Andy’s thinking of factoring more kids into his family plans!

“I would like to [have more kids],” Andy admitted to HollywoodLife, after we asked if he’s open to welcoming more children. Reaffirming that decision, he repeated, “I would like to, yeah.” But the real question is, how many siblings would Andy give Benjamin? “Oh, who knows,” the new father mused. “I don’t know. It’s a concept, right now.” We’ll work with that!

Before becoming a father of two (or three?), Andy still has to fully adjust to parenthood after recently welcoming his son via surrogate on Feb. 4. He admitted that fatherhood has “changed [his] life in every way” when HollywoodLife spoke with the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host in another EXCLUSIVE interview in July.

“The funny thing is, I leave for the show between 9:00 and 9:30 every night, so that’s great. He goes to bed at 8:30. But, the other thing is I’m a single parent so I want to spend as much time as I can with him,” Andy EXCLUSIVELY told us, explaining his new routine for the summer. He continued, “The cool thing is, I’m really in and out all day with my job. So, I’ll go to the radio sometimes in the morning for two hours, come home, get to put him down for his nap. He goes to bed, I’ll leave. He wakes up, I’m with him for two more hours and then we put him down, go to work. So, it’s like I’m kind of here and there throughout the day, which is nice consistency.” There’s also the major change in Andy’s driveway — he had to swap his convertible for a SUV, and used Autotrader’s 12 Best New Cars for 2019 guide before making the purchase!

Just like his dad, Benjamin is changing too. “He‘s really looking at things differently. He‘s looking at pictures in books, paying attention, grabbing a lot more, grabbing my nose a lot,” Andy revealed to us in July, when his son was just five months old. We can’t wait for this royal Bravo family to expand even more, and for Andy to continue sharing the journey with us!