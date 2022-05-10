Lauren Sanchez Slays In Sequin Plunging Top & Skirt & Holds Hands With Jeff Bezos At Benefit Event

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez‘s date night on Monday, May 9 was for a special cause. The former CEO of Amazon, 58, and his girlfriend, 52, attended a benefit for the Robin Hood Foundation in New York City and looked so gorgeous together. Jeff wore a fancy black suit and tie, as seen in THESE PHOTOS, while Lauren stunned in a sequin plunging top and a skirt. The lovebirds held hands as they enjoyed food and drinks while chatting with other attendees at their table.

The event was held at the Javits Center and over $120 million was raised for New Yorkers struggling in poverty. Jeff alone raised $8 million by auctioning off a seat on his Blue Origin New Shepherd rocket to billionaire Ken Griffin, who is donating the seat to a NYC school teacher, according to Bloomberg. Jeff’s mother, Jacklyn Bezos, is on the Robin Hood Foundation’s Board of Directors and was also at the event. John Mulaney, John Legend, and Charlie Puth were there, as well.

The Blue Origin New Shepherd rocket has flown back and forth to space a few times now with some notable passengers. William Shatner became the oldest person to travel to space on October 13. Michael Strahan also made the historic touchdown on December 11, and when he returned to Earth he was greeted by Jeff and Lauren in Texas. Pete Davidson was supposed to take the space trip in March, but the journey was postponed and the comedian couldn’t make the new date.

Jeff traveled on his rocket back in July 2021. His crew also consisted of his brother Mark Bezos, teen physics student Oliver Daeman, and iconic aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk. As the rocket went back to Earth, where it would land in Texas, Jeff announced that it was the “best day ever” over the radio.