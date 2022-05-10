Christina Haack Addresses Apparent Spat With Heather Rae Young: ‘We’re Focused On Co-Parenting’

Youth soccer almost turned ugly when Christina Hall (née Haack) appeared to clash with Heather Rae El Mousa (née Young) over the weekend. In photos seen here, Christina, 38, seemed to have a tense interaction with Heather, 34, while Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s son, Brayden, was busy playing on the field. Days after this tiff, Christina’s rep told HollywoodLife a joint statement from both parties that cooler heads have prevailed: “A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

During the soccer spat, Heather Rae was photographed approaching Christina, who was seated in a chair on the sidelines of the game. Tarek was seen speaking closely with Joshua Hall, Christina’s third husband. Heather Rae and Christina’s discussion appeared to get a bit heated, to the point where Tarek had to step in and lead his wife away. Supposedly, a soccer coach also stepped in.

Tarek and Christina share Brayden, 6, and an 11-year-old daughter, Taylor. The former Flip or Flop cohosts were married from 2009 until they split in 2016. They finalized the divorce a year later but continued to co-host the show until its end in 2022. After he and Christina broke up, Tarek began dating the Selling Sunset star. He and Heather Rae later tied the knot in October 2021.

View Related Gallery Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa: Photos Of The Couple Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa PETA hosts a bridal shower for Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Sep 2021 Montecito, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa tie the knot in Montecito as they film the wedding for the TV show. Pictured: Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Heather also has a 2-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. She and Ant wed in secret in December 2018, after about a year of dating. They welcomed Hudson in September 2019, split in September 2020, and finalized the divorce in 2021. Sadly, it hasn’t been the most amicable of splits. In April 2022, Ant requested full legal custody of Hudson. “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” Christina said to HollywoodLife in a statement.

Days after Ant’s legal filing, Joshua Hall posted a photo of him alongside his wife and her three kids. “I am not these kids’ biological father, they have those,” he wrote. “What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.”