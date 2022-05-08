Ncuti Gatwa: 5 Things About The New ‘Doctor Who’ Star

The BBC announced Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over the lead role from Jodie Whittaker on “Doctor Who” after her last episode airs later this year. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” showrunner Russell T. Davies said about Ncuti playing the regenerating Time Lord. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”

Find out all about the actor who will be playing Doctor Who on the quintessential British sci-fi show, below.

1. Where is Ncuti from?

Ncuti, which is pronounced ‘SHOO-tee,’ was born on October 15, 1992 in Rwanda and raised in Scotland. In 2013, he graduated with a Bachelors in Acting from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

View Related Gallery Imelda Staunton's Notable Roles: See Her In 'The Crown', 'Downton Abbey', 'Harry Potter', & More AB2_3244.NEF Imelda Staunton is pretty in pink as she plays the devious Dolores Umbridge in 2007's 'Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix'.

1. He is the first Black lead in the ‘Doctor Who’ franchise

Ncuti will be the first Black actor to lead the British sci-fi show, but he is technically not the first non-white person to play the doctor. During Jodie’s run on the show, Jo Martin played “Fugitive Doctor” in several episodes. Jodie, who became the first woman to play the Time Lord, took over from Peter Capaldi. Since the program came back on the air in 2005, the extraterrestrial character has also been played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and Matt Smith.

1. Ncuti is “a little bit scared” to take on the iconic role

In a statement posted on the official Dr. Who website, Ncuti shared a statement about the big news. “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same.”

1. He is best known for ‘Sex Education’

Ncuti currently stars in Netflix’s highly rated high school dramedy Sex Education. Playing the loveable Eric Effiong, who is openly gay but from a highly religious family, the star was awarded Best Actor Award at the Scottish BAFTA’s in 2020 as well as a nomination for Best Male Performance in a comedy show at this year’s BAFTA’s.

1. Ncuti’s run on ‘Doctor Who’ coincides with the return of a beloved showrunner

Showrunner Russell T. Davies, who rebooted the franchise in 2005, is returning to take over once again. The writer and producer ran the reboot until 2009. “Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true,” Ncuti said.