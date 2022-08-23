Matt Smith’s Girlfriend: Meet The ‘House Of The Dragon’s Star Current GF, Plus Relive His Past Romances

Matt Smith, 39, has entered the world of Game of Thrones. The British actor stars in the HBO prequel series, House of the Dragon, as Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys and the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne. Matt is no stranger to starring in hit television shows. He’s best know for playing the eleventh Doctor Who and Prince Phillip in Netflix’s The Crown. He’s had an incredible career and leads a fairly private personal life, though his romantic relationships have been pretty out there. Currently, Matt is happily dating businesswoman Caroline Brady. Here’s what you need to know about Caroline, as well as Matt’s ex-girlfriends Mayana Moura, Daisy Lowe, and Lily James.

Caroline Brady

Matt’s relationship with Caroline was first reported in May 2021. Caroline is vice president in active equity impact at the investment management company Black Rock, according to UK’s The Mirror. Her sister is actress Millie Brady, 28, who starred in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit opposite Anya-Taylor Joy. Ironically, Millie co-starred in the 2016 movie Pride and Prejudice and Zombies with both Matt and his then-girlfriend Lily James. It’s believed that Caroline met Matt through her sister. The couple have yet to confirm their relationship on social media, and Caroline didn’t join Matt for the red carpet premiere of House of the Dragon in August 2022.

Mayana Moura

Brazilian actress and model Mayana Moura, 39, dated from 2008 to 2009. He confirmed they were no longer together in an interview with The Guardian in March 2010. At the time of their split, a source reportedly told Insider, “Matt and Mayana adore each other, but the timing was not right and the relationship just ran its course.”

Daisy Lowe

British fashion model Daisy Lowe, 33, who is the daughter of designer Pearl Lowe and singer Gavin Rossdale, was Matt’s girlfriend after his split from Mayana. They dated on-and-off from 2010 to 2014. He brought up Daisy in his 2010 interview with The Guardian, saying, “She’s a pretty lady… Oh, I don’t know. Someone lovely with a good heart who enjoys the things I enjoy… who plays the guitar.”

Shortly after the couple broke up for good in 2014, Matt and Daisy were the victims of a nude photo hacking scandal. Around 20 naked images of the pair leaked online, according to The Independent, and they never addressed the scandal publicly. Matt and Daisy grabbed lunch sometime in 2015, but they never officially got back together.

Lily James

Matt’s longest relationship was with British actress Lily James, 33. The pair began dating in 2014 after meeting while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which they followed up with a flirty encounter at Cannes Film Festival in May 2014. Lily and Matt made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2015 premiere of Cinderella.

The pair fueled breakup reports after five years together when they were photographed having a super intense lunch in London in Dec. 2019. They appeared to have patched things up in March of 2020, when the two were spotted going for a friendly walk together in London. But their romance had sadly come to an end by that point.

Lily is best known for the films Baby Driver, Darkest Hour, and Yesterday. She most recently played Pamela Anderson in the Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy, which earned her an Emmy Award nomination. After her split from Matt, Lily was romantically linked to actors Chris Evans and Dominic West. She’s currently dating rockstar Michael Shuman, 37.