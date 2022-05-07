Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Why She’ll ‘Never’ Return To ‘RHOC’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 44, admitted she would “never” appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County again after she joined the show for its 14th and 15th seasons from 2019-2021. The reality star said she didn’t have “the most positive” experience on the Bravo series and isn’t interested in fighting any longer, in a new EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards held at Hilton Midtown on May 6.

“I never would,” Braunwyn told us when asked if she’d ever rejoin the cast of RHOC. “I don’t want to fight and bring women down anymore. My experience on RHOC wasn’t the most positive. I am working on a new project right now and although I cannot talk about it it is very exciting and you will love it.”

In addition to dismissing any return to RHOC, Braunwyn talked about her relationship with girlfriend Victoria Brito, whom she’s been dating since 2021, and her outlook on marriage, at the GLAAD Awards. The beauty, who came out as gay in 2020, said that she would “absolutely” love to get married again after splitting from husband Sean Burke in 2021. ”

View Related Gallery Braunwyn Windham-Burke: Pics Of The 'RHOC' Star THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Braunwyn Windham-Burke -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo) EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke wears a floral patterned bikini with husband Sean Burke on the beach in Miami. 28 Jan 2020 Pictured: Braunwyn Windham-Burke; Sean Burke. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA596442_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“I would love to wake up every morning with a woman that I am in love with and start our day with a cup of coffee,” she said. “And perhaps go on a hike. And travel together, and have a family. I definitely want that. Definitely.”

She then reminisced on the moment she knew Victoria was “the one” for her. “It was around three weeks, and she was on the floor blow-drying her hair and I just looked at her and I was like I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” she shared.

Braunwyn also revealed that Victoria has met six of the seven kids she shares with Sean. “She’s met all of my kids except for one,” she said. “My second daughter really loves her. My youngest one loves her. She sleeps with a picture of her. She misses her.”