‘RHOC’ Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Husband Sean Split: ‘We Need A Break’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke went on an Instagram Live to give their fans an update on their marriage and revealed they’re ‘packing up and moving’ to separate places to find out what life is like ‘apart.’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 43, and her husband Sean Burke are separating. The former lovebirds, who have been together for 26 years, took to an Instagram Live video on July 12 to share the news that they’re trying life apart for a while. In the clip, they talked about their plans to move to different places and out of the home they’ve lived in and co-parent their seven children.

“We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving,” Braunwyn said during the video. ”We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.”

She went on to explain that she’ll be moving to Hawaii for the remainder of the summer while Sean will be renting a :”furnished rental” that her girlfriend Fernanda Rocha helped him find. “He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while,” she said. “We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.

He added, “We’re going to see what that’s like, living apart for a little while.”

“What we would like to do is when this is over, get a house that the kids stay in and then we might go [back and forth],” Braunwyn continued. “We haven’t decided if, after this little experiment of having a few months apart, if we are gonna come back together and live together as friends and family, or if we’re going to just keep the kids in the house and we’ll come in and out. … We need a break. We need some space right now.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star went on to say that their time apart doesn’t necessarily mean they’re getting a divorce. “We don’t have any plans to divorce, not to say we won’t ever get divorced. There’s no reason to right now,” she confirmed. “Neither one of us is in a relationship that is going to lead to marriage. So for now, we don’t have any plans. It’s been about a year now. He hangs out with [Fernanda].”

Before news of their separation, Braunwyn made headlines when she came out as a lesbian in Dec. 2020 and in June, she went public with her romance with Fernanda. In the latest video chat, Sean, who shares kids, Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 8, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 3, with Braunwyn, admitted he’s been dating and is still looking for a significant other.

