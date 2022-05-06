Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.

“Home team!” commented Kelly’s hubby Mark. “Dem babies,” added Isaac Boots. “OMG gorgeous!!!” commented Michael Mott. “Petty darn cute chickens,” remarked David Muir. “Nothing better than being with our babies,” added one fan, as others shared similar sentiments. “Beautiful picture.” “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. You have a beautiful family.” “I love your family, God bless you and your family.” “Such a beautiful family. I can’t believe how tall Joaquin has gotten.”

This bit of love comes over a month after Kelly celebrated her husband’s 51st birthday. “Happy birthday, [Mark],” she wrote in the tribute to her husband of 25 years, “My forever heart and soul. I’m so grateful we found each other. I love you more every day.”

View Related Gallery Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa's Sweetest Couple Moments: Photos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share a kiss at the 2018 Oscars. Kelly and Mark have been together for over 20 years. They married in 1996 and have three amazing children together. Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos. Actors Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos attend The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE New York gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, New York, USA - 17 Jun 2019

Kelly and Mark celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 2021. Kelly commemorated the event with a picture taken at their 1996 wedding. “Best Gift Ever,” she captioned the shot, along with “This beautiful life…” In the twenty-five years since they said “I do,” Kelly and Mark have welcomed three kids into the world and have seen their kids grow into adults. They’ve even seen Michael, Joaquin, and Lola off to college.

In August 2021, Kelly remarked how she and her husband are “crushing this empty nest thing” by sharing a humorous photo of her and Mark on the couch. Kelly sported a sweatshirt and black-framed glasses, while Mark looked casual in a plain t-shirt. While Kelly and Mark make it sound that their lives are full of sexy time and excitement, even they make time for sweatpants and binge-watching.