Jennifer Lopez Rocks Furry White Sweater From ‘Jenny From The Block’ Video 20 Years Later

Jennifer Lopez may rock some of the best, most of-the-moment fashion imaginable, but she’s not afraid to pull out a classic from her closet! The singer, 52, was spotted stepping out in Malibu on Friday in a very familiar fluffy white sweater, pairing the ankle-length look with pink suede high-heeled boots.

Fans may recall the number from her 2002 video “Jenny From the Block,” where she sported the cardigan-style sweater with furry features. While out in Malibu in present-day, the “Marry Me” singer paired the look with chic round sunglasses and a white turtleneck, also wearing her hair half-up, which was very mid-aughts JLo!

The video, which was filmed in the early 2000s, made a notable wink and nod at the culture at the time, when JLo and now-fiancé Ben Affleck were also then engaged. It also showed how then, much like now, the paps couldn’t stop following them everywhere. The Hustlers actress poked fun at this in the vid, and showed scenes of yacht-riding and photo shoot-having, while also letting fans know she was, of course, still Jenny from the block, aka the Bronx, New York.

As for where JLo and Ben stand today, they’re still happily in love and on their way to tying the knot. The question a lot of fans are asking is, do they want kids?

“They do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, noting how the couple each have their own children with past partners.

“JLo’s connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate,” the insider added. “They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing. She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.”