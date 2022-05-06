Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner’s ‘Unique Bond: Why ‘Two Moms Are Better Than One’

A source is revealing to HL how Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner are blending their families via Ben Affleck, sharing that both J.Lo & Jen's kids have 'gotten so close.'

By:
,
May 6, 2022 7:10PM EDT
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exit Craig's after enjoying a dinner date.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck House Hunting With Samuel Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen walking hand in hand.
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Now that Jennifer Lopez is soon-to-be married to Jennifer Garner‘s ex, Ben Affleck, many have wondered how their families would get along. A source close to JLo, however, has EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how the process of blending their respective families has gone better than ever.

“JLo and Jennifer both agree that two moms are better than one and their kids all agree,” our insider revealed. “JLo and Jen have a unique bond and the kids are the glue that keeps it all together. JLo truly appreciates the fact that Jennifer opened herself and her home to JLo and her children. The kids have gotten so close because they are similar ages, but also because they can really relate to each other.”

Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck out with Jennifer Lopez and his son, Samuel Affleck (Shutterstock).

The source continued, “Few teenage kids out there have parents that are superstars. Ben, JLo, and Jennifer all recognize this and how tough it can be on their children sometimes. Now that Ben and JLo are getting married, these children will, literally, be family.”

The insider added how much JLo’s daughter Emme “really likes” Jen Garner since she has “certain motherly characteristics that Emme finds admirable.”

“She is very hands-on and loves to plant plants and garden, which are things that Emme enjoys too,” the insider shared. “They have formed a unique bond, just as JLo has with Ben and Jennifer’s kids. It is awesome and they all know how lucky they are to be able to have this.”

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez & her son plus Jennifer Garner (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID).

Moreover, a source close to Jen Garner divulged that the 13 Going on 30 actress “knows her kids are going to be spending a lot of time with J.Lo,” hence why it “makes sense for everyone to get along.” 

“The two Jens have come such a long way from where things stood between them so many years ago,” the insider added. “Plus, Jen would never in a million years bring her personal feelings from the past into any drama surrounding their kids. It’s water under the bridge, and their priorities have completely shifted. It’s all about the kids now, and Jen understands that having a healthy, working co-parenting relationship with not only Ben, but also with J.Lo who is going to be his wife, is imperative. Emme is close to Violet and Seraphina‘s age, and they all get along really well.”

