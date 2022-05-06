Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner’s ‘Unique Bond: Why ‘Two Moms Are Better Than One’

Now that Jennifer Lopez is soon-to-be married to Jennifer Garner‘s ex, Ben Affleck, many have wondered how their families would get along. A source close to JLo, however, has EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how the process of blending their respective families has gone better than ever.

“JLo and Jennifer both agree that two moms are better than one and their kids all agree,” our insider revealed. “JLo and Jen have a unique bond and the kids are the glue that keeps it all together. JLo truly appreciates the fact that Jennifer opened herself and her home to JLo and her children. The kids have gotten so close because they are similar ages, but also because they can really relate to each other.”

The source continued, “Few teenage kids out there have parents that are superstars. Ben, JLo, and Jennifer all recognize this and how tough it can be on their children sometimes. Now that Ben and JLo are getting married, these children will, literally, be family.”

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner With Their 3 Kids: See The Family Together Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019 Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Busy dad Ben Affleck spends some time with his only boy, Samuel, while out running errands in Brentwood. Pictured: Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The insider added how much JLo’s daughter Emme “really likes” Jen Garner since she has “certain motherly characteristics that Emme finds admirable.”

“She is very hands-on and loves to plant plants and garden, which are things that Emme enjoys too,” the insider shared. “They have formed a unique bond, just as JLo has with Ben and Jennifer’s kids. It is awesome and they all know how lucky they are to be able to have this.”

Moreover, a source close to Jen Garner divulged that the 13 Going on 30 actress “knows her kids are going to be spending a lot of time with J.Lo,” hence why it “makes sense for everyone to get along.”

“The two Jens have come such a long way from where things stood between them so many years ago,” the insider added. “Plus, Jen would never in a million years bring her personal feelings from the past into any drama surrounding their kids. It’s water under the bridge, and their priorities have completely shifted. It’s all about the kids now, and Jen understands that having a healthy, working co-parenting relationship with not only Ben, but also with J.Lo who is going to be his wife, is imperative. Emme is close to Violet and Seraphina‘s age, and they all get along really well.”