Jennifer Garner Links Arms With Daughter Seraphina, 13, As Daughter Violet, 16, Stands Even Taller Than Mom

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet, 16, towered over her mom as Jen linked arms with her other daughter Seraphina, 13, on a sweet family stroll.

For those of us who remember the other Bennifer like it was yesterday, seeing just how grown Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughters are could trigger a desire for a machine to slow down time. In new photos of Jen with daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, the girls look so grown up as they laughed with their mom on a sunny daytime walk. Violet stood even taller than Jen as Jen sweetly linked arms with Seraphina, clearly happy to be in the presence of her two favorite girls.

In the photos, Violet and Seraphina’s unique personal style is also starting to shine through. Now that both girls are older and more prepared to make their own fashion decisions, they’ve clearly begun to find looks that work for them. While Violet chose printed flats, a long skirt, and a ribbed blue sweater for her family day out, Seraphina went for something slightly more punk-rock, donning white sneakers, grey joggers, and the iconic flannel-graphic tee combination so adored by her own dad. Jen herself looked cool and casual in fitted jeans, a navy sweater, and a delicate gold pendant.

Though Jen may no longer be in a relationship with her girls’ father, she and Ben have been sure to make comfortable co-parenting a priority even as things heat up between Ben and current love Jennifer Lopez. Ben and Jen were recently spotted together picking up their son Samuel, 10, after school in Santa Monica.

Luckily, J.Lo herself is also no stranger to kids with an ex, and shares her beloved twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. As things heat up between her and Ben and they begin looking to settle down somewhere more permanent, it’s clear creating a happy and healthy blended family is essential to them. HollywoodLife even learned EXCLUSIVELY from multiple sources close to the stars that Jen and J.Lo have “become close” over the course of her and Ben’s budding romance. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids,” the insider revealed.