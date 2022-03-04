Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Returns To LA After NYC Trip

The actress and her son had a sweet mother-son day together, after she took a trip to the Big Apple for the premiere of ‘The Adam Project.’

Jennifer Garner was in mom-mode as she held her 10-year-old son Samuel’s hand while out for a walk in Los Angeles on Friday March 4. It looked like the 49-year-old actress was accompanying her youngest child to school, as he had a messenger bag slung over his shoulder for the walk. The mom and son duo looked like they were enjoying the quality time together as they held hands on the stroll.

The Alias actress was dressed casually for the outing. She rocked a simple gray hoodie and jeans, plus a pair of glasses. Jennifer also held a coffee mug in her free hand, while helping Samuel cross the street. Her son sported a camouflage-colored sweater and a pair of khaki pants, as well as a gray beanie, as he carried his bag with him.

The morning walk with Samuel came after Jennifer took a trip to New York to promote her latest movie The Adam Project. She wore an elegant black dress, which she looked gorgeous in, to the premiere on February 28. The new film also reunited her with her 13 Going On 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo, 54. She reflected on working together again 18 years after their first project in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It was really comforting to be together again, and I don’t think either of us realized how much we needed it and how great we feel,” she said. “We’ve kinda been woven into each other’s lives without the benefit of really being together. It just felt like we were picking up where we left off.”

Movie aside, Jennifer seemed happy to be back with her kids. Samuel is the youngest, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. The pair have two older daughters together: Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. Shortly before her trip to New York, Jennifer was seen out and about doing some shopping and running errands with the two girls in Los Angeles.