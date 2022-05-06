Hailey Bieber Rocks Daisy Dukes & Crop Top For Flirty New Levi’s Campaign: Photos

Nothing gets between Hailey Bieber and her short shorts! The 25-year-old model stunned in a recent campaign for Levi’s 150th anniversary, rocking the brand’s quintessential 501 daisy dukes plus a cream-colored cropped tee. Hailey topped off the ’90s-inspired look with white socks and cream-and-white New Balance kicks, opting for a tousled, laid-back vibe for her chestnut-colored locks.
Hailey is no stranger to a rocking a crop top and giving big ’90s vibes! In photos you can see here, the young model was spotted picking up a healthy juice at Erewhon in L.A. with a Cher Horowitz-adjacent look in a yellow-and-black plaid cropped sweater vest over a white cropped baby tee. She followed the nostalgic-themed style with charcoal-colored wide leg wind pants and chunky white sneakers, topping the look off with slim rectangular sunglasses.
In addition to tearing up the model scene and stepping out in some seriously stylish looks, Hailey was every bit glamorous at this year’s Met Gala, arriving to the event in a stunning, white satin halter gown with ethereal feather details on a dramatic, magical shall. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous slicked back high bun and minimal jewelry, also wearing sheer black tights and black strappy heels.
While speaking with one of Vogue‘s co-hosts for the evening, La La Anthony, Hailey detailed her inspiration for the evening: the iconic Jerry Hall, aka one of the biggest models during her heyday in the ’70s and ’80s.
Following “fashion’s biggest night” in New York City, Hailey hit up one of the buzzed-about after-parties, and that time, echoed supermodel style of the ’90s. In a photo you can check out here, Hailey wore a sparkling silver crop top, which tied around her neck like a bikini. She paired it with a tiny black leather mini skirt ,as well as an oversized black blazer. She kept her hair up in a slick updo with a middle part and rocked sunglasses amidst the flashing paparazzi lights.