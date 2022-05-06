Hailey Bieber Rocks Daisy Dukes & Crop Top For Flirty New Levi’s Campaign: Photos

Nothing gets between Hailey Bieber and her short shorts! The 25-year-old model stunned in a recent campaign for Levi’s 150th anniversary, rocking the brand’s quintessential 501 daisy dukes plus a cream-colored cropped tee. Hailey topped off the ’90s-inspired look with white socks and cream-and-white New Balance kicks, opting for a tousled, laid-back vibe for her chestnut-colored locks.

Hailey is no stranger to a rocking a crop top and giving big ’90s vibes! In photos you can see here, the young model was spotted picking up a healthy juice at Erewhon in L.A. with a Cher Horowitz-adjacent look in a yellow-and-black plaid cropped sweater vest over a white cropped baby tee. She followed the nostalgic-themed style with charcoal-colored wide leg wind pants and chunky white sneakers, topping the look off with slim rectangular sunglasses.

In addition to tearing up the model scene and stepping out in some seriously stylish looks, Hailey was every bit glamorous at this year’s Met Gala, arriving to the event in a stunning, white satin halter gown with ethereal feather details on a dramatic, magical shall. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous slicked back high bun and minimal jewelry, also wearing sheer black tights and black strappy heels.

View Related Gallery Stars In Short Shorts: Photos Of Hailey Baldwin & Other Celebs Rocking Daisy Dukes Daisy dukes are a classic staple in Americans' wardrobes. The term was coined from Catherine Bach's role as the bombshell "Daisy Duke" in "The Dukes of Hazzard," a television show that ran between 1979 and 1985. Now, hot pants are the norm, especially among Hollywood's biggest stars. Hailey Baldwin is seen here, rocking the go-to LA look: short shorts, a cropped white tank and a pair of slick shades. Daisy dukes are perfect for running errands, as Ariel Winter will show you. But they're also appropriate for entertaining the crowd, as Miley Cyrus proved on stage! Stars love to let their personalities show through in each pair of short shorts. Taylor Swift was pictured in striped shorts, which reflected her normally posh and preppy style (well, aside from that one "Reputation" phase). Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner looped a sparkly silver belt through her blue denim shorts, as expected of the queen of high fashion. There's all kinds of ways to wear short shorts, as you'll see by clicking through the gallery. Hailey Bieber shows off her natural beauty in a new jeans campaign. The model wife of Justin Bieber showcases the latest Levi's looks as the denim brand gets set to mark the 150th anniversary of the iconic 501 jean. Football / soccer star Marcus Rashford, actress Barbie Ferreira and DJ Peggy Gou also appear, wearing 90s inspired pieces, as does A$AP Nast, one of members of the legendary A$AP Mob. Levi's said it had "partnered with five visionaries whose stories truly embody the spirit of the 501". Editorial usage. Credit Courtesy of Levi's / MEGA. 06 May 2022 Pictured: Hailey Bieber / Hailey Baldwin for Levi's 501. Photo credit: Courtesy of Levi's/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA854831_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

While speaking with one of Vogue‘s co-hosts for the evening, La La Anthony, Hailey detailed her inspiration for the evening: the iconic Jerry Hall, aka one of the biggest models during her heyday in the ’70s and ’80s.

Following “fashion’s biggest night” in New York City, Hailey hit up one of the buzzed-about after-parties, and that time, echoed supermodel style of the ’90s. In a photo you can check out here, Hailey wore a sparkling silver crop top, which tied around her neck like a bikini. She paired it with a tiny black leather mini skirt ,as well as an oversized black blazer. She kept her hair up in a slick updo with a middle part and rocked sunglasses amidst the flashing paparazzi lights.