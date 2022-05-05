A$AP Rocky Seemingly Calls Out Chris Brown For Hitting Rihanna On New Song: ‘I Don’t Beat’ My Girl

A$AP Rocky appeared to call out Chris Brown in his latest single “D.M.B.” The song, released on May 5 and whose title stands for “Dats My B*tch,” is a veritable love letter to his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. It also includes the lyrics “I don’t beat my b*tch, I need my b*tch,” which seemingly refers to the 2009 incident where Chris physically attacked his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Watch the music video for the song, below.

Chris eventually pled guilty to a felony assault months after images of Rihanna’s beaten and bruised face surfaced. The singer ended up serving community labor, five years of probation and was sentenced to domestic violence counseling. Four years after the assault, the exes got back together in early 2013, only to split once again a few months later.

In a 2017 documentary, Chris recalled feeling like a “monster” when he hit Rihanna in their car after leaving a party the night before the Grammy Awards. “I remember she was trying to kick me. It was just her just being upset. But then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock. Why the hell did I hit her?” he said in the film, before adding, “That’s going to haunt me forever.” It looks like A$AP isn’t going to let him forget it either.

Meanwhile, the “D.M.B.” video also features imagery of A$AP and Rihanna getting married. Throughout the clip, the rapper refers to Rihanna as his “angel,” “goddess,” and “soulmate” while the pair look inseparable going through their everyday life in New York City. By the end of the clip, it appears the two have decided to walk down the aisle together with Rihanna dressed as a bride, rocking a red gown and matching veil while holding a bouquet. A close-up of A$AP’s mouth shows the phrase “Will you marry me” spelled out on his gold grill, as Rihanna flashes her own grill with “I do.”

While fans impatiently wait for the arrival of A$AP and Rihanna’s first child together, they now have the “D.M.B.” music video to try and decipher if the couple actually got hitched, or if the marriage allusion was simply for art’s sake.