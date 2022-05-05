Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Get Married In Romantic ‘DMB’ Music Video: Watch

A$AP Rocky gave Rihanna a love letter on Thursday (May 5) in the form of a new song and a music video — but there maybe more to it than just that! While Rocky refers to Rihanna as his “angel,” “goddess,” and “soulmate” in the lyrics to his song, “DMB,” the music video that dropped on May 5th may mean she adds “bride” to that list as well!

The video is an homage to their life together, with RiRi showing up constantly at the rapper’s side, through good times and bad. But at the end of the video, the Fenty mogul appears as a blushing bride in red, wearing a daring dress carrying a red rose bouquet. Then, the camera zooms in on Rocky’s teeth, which bears gold grills that spell out, “Marry me?” The camera then moves to Rihanna, who answers with her own gold, bedazzled grills, which read, “I do.” So here’s the real question — is it all for show, or could these two, who are expecting their first child together, actually husband and wife now?

Rocky first announced the new single earlier in the week. Titled “D.M.B.,” the “ghetto love tale” artwork indicated that the song’s title stood for “dats mah bish,” The artwork was a throwback, almost like a retro 70s/80s movie poster. The artwork also featured a shot from when Rih and Rocky filmed something on a fire escape in the Bronx in July 2021, hinting that this video would be a snapshot of their recent romance. However, Rocky then deleted the DMB artwork and replaced it with a video montage of Rihanna and him walking in front of the paparazzi. He still advertised that something was coming “Thursday,” though he didn’t indicate what it was.

Rihanna and Rocky’s partnership goes back a decade, long before the two began a family together. The two teamed up for a remix of “Cockiness (Love It)” in 2012. The duo performed the track at that year’s MTV Video Music Awards, with Rocky grabbing Rih to give her a kiss on the neck. Rocky then joined Rihanna’s Diamonds Tour in 2013, opening up for her on the North American leg of the worldwide tour.

Later in the year, the two reunited for Rocky’s “Fashion Killa.” Though Rihanna isn’t on the track, she’s featured throughout the video. This continued the speculation that Rocky and Rihanna were more than friends, something he denied in 2015. “If it happened, then it would have happened. We didn’t do that,” Rocky said, per Billboard. “You never know. That’s not what I’m looking forward to. I’m looking forward to the friendship that I already have with all these females.”

Their friendship continued for a few years, until Rihanna split from Hassan Jameel in early 2020. Rihanna attended a 2020 Yams Day concert, an A$AP Rocky concert supporting his late best friend, and A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams (who passed away from an accidental drug overdose in 2015.) From there, a love blossomed, resulting in a jaw-dropping pregnancy announcement in January 2022.

Though recent weeks have been rough for the couple – with Rocky’s arrest over allegations stemming from a November 2021 shooting and viral rumors of a breakup – the two are still going strong. The two reportedly threw a rave-themed baby shower. Guests were instructed to wear neon outfits to the event, and cameras were not allowed.