Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Appearance As She Attends Met Gala After-Party

“Yo, came to New York for the Met Gala,” Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, said in an Apr. 2 Instagram video. “But I wasn’t going to come outside without the sexiest date in New York City.” Jason, 44, then turned the camera to reveal who was by his side: it was none other than Wendy Williams! Wendy, 57, flashed a smile before giving one of her trademark “How you doing’s” to the camera. That was all that Jason was willing to share as he quickly said “bye” to all his followers.

“How YOU doing cause we ouuuusssiiidddeee. Say hi to my date so I can show her the love! #METGALA,” Jason captioned the video. He and Wendy attended the after-party at The Standard Hotel in New York City. Wendy dressed in a layered dress for the event, with each pleated tear boasting a different vibrant color. She also matched the dress with colorful sneakers, opting wisely for comfort at this bash. Jason kept it more formal, wearing a tux covered in black brocade.

Wendy’s Met Gala after-party appearance comes during a rocky year. In February, the producers behind The Wendy Williams Show announced that it would be coming to an end amid Wendy’s extended hiatus (due to health issues.) Sherri Shepherd, who has subbed in for Wendy during her break, will get her own show. Sherry will replace Wendy’s spot in the daytime TV schedule.

View Related Gallery Wendy Williams' Hottest Post-Breakup Pics New York, NY - Wendy Williams wows in white and black while out in a sheer dress. Wendy looks great as she is seen making her way down the street. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* New York, NY - Wendy Williams and Jason Lee attend the Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard Hotel in New York, NY. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Jason Lee BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“I’m 57 years old now, but I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old,” Wendy told Good Morning America in March. Wendy said she’s “very comfortable” with the idea of returning to the talk show world. “Give me about three months,” she said. “There are private things that I have to deal with, and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing. Keep watching because I’m going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever.”

Wendy also got some troubling news from Well Fargo Bank in February. The financial institute sent a letter to the New York Supreme Court asking for a hearing about Wendy’s wellbeing. Wells Fargo claimed that Wendy is an “incapacitated person” who needs guardianship. Wells Fargo’s lawyer, David H. Pikus, claimed in a letter that Wendy’s former longtime financial advisor, Lori Schiller, “recently witnessed signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions” about the people around her. Wendy’s attorney denied the allegations “that she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”