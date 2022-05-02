Met Gala Proposal: Watch The Engagement & Meet The Couple Who Shut Down The Carpet

The fashion wasn’t the only thing that had heads turning at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2! As the red carpet aired live on various platforms, viewers couldn’t help but notice one man getting down on one knee to pop the question in the background of many of the streams. His lucky lady was totally caught off guard as she accepted the proposal. Afterward, the woman was identified as Laurie Cumbo, who is the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Laurie, whose now-fiance was not identified, gushed over how unexpected the proposal was. “I didn’t know it was going to happen tonight,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve been talking about it. We’ve been through so much and this is such an honor. This is such a blessing. I was just saying, I was an intern here when I was 15 and came to the Met Gala, and now I’m coming back with my now-husband as the Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs! Full circle moment.”

Laurie Cumbo reveals just how meaningful her surprise #MetGala proposal was. Congrats to the happy couple! 💍 pic.twitter.com/W2gaLEvgFP — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2022

Laurie had the absolute biggest smile on her face as her man proposed. He looked absolutely giddy, too, and during Laurie’s interview afterward, he couldn’t help but laugh and smile in the background. Both of the lovebirds had huge smiles plastered on their faces throughout the entire rest of the red carpet. Laurie had her head in her hands as she examined the ring for the first time, clearly overwhelmed by everything that was happening.

For the Met Gala, Laurie looked stunning in a white dress, which featured intricate gold beading throughout. The outfit was off-the-shoulder on one side, and had a leg slit up the middle. She completed her red carpet look with gloves and her hair pulled back into a curly updo. She also wore gorgeous gold earrings, which accentuated the gold features of the dress.