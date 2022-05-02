Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Both Rock Skirts As They Make Met Gala Debut

Kourtney Kardashian has finally made her Met Gala debut! For the first time ever, Kourtney walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2022. She was joined by her fiance, Travis Barker, and they were the picture perfect couple on the red carpet. Kourtney and Travis dressed for the In America: An Anthology Of Fashion theme, which was inspired by the Gilded Age of Glamour.

For her red carpet look, Kourtney wore a white crop top, paired with a high-waisted, black and cream-colored skirt. Her hair was pulled back into an updo and she completed the look with black pumps. Meanwhile, Travis wore a skirt of his own for the red carpet. He paired his black skirt with a white shirt and black blazer, while also wearing a pair of pants underneath the skirt. Both stars wore Thom Browne looks for the big night.

While many of Kourtney’s famous family members — Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner — have attended multiple Met Galas over the years, this was Kourt’s first time at the high-profile event. Kourtney and Travis’s relationship has catapulted both of them to a whole new level, and it was the perfect time for them to both make their Met Gala debuts! The event came just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas after a night out at the Grammys.

Because they couldn’t get a marriage license, their Vegas union wasn’t legal, but Kourtney said she still considers it a real wedding. So far, the two have not shared their plans for an actual wedding. They got engaged in October 2021 on the one-year anniversary of when their relationship turned from platonic to romantic. Travis and Kourtney were neighbors and family friends for years before they took their relationship to the next level!

“During the pandemic, we were texting, so I put it out there, like, flirtatious conversation,” Kourtney revealed on the premiere of The Kardashians. “Finally, I think once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie, and the whole movie, he didn’t make a movie.” Kourtney shared that she was the one who finally went in for the kiss. “He was taking a long time,” she admitted. “The movie was over and then we started another movie, and I was like, ‘I do’t have time for this, like, movie marathon.’ So I made the first move.”