Emma Chamberlain Rocks Gold Crop Top & Long White Train As She Arrives At The Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a gold and white outfit on Monday, May 2. The 20-year-old YouTuber and Internet personality showed off her midriff with a long-sleeved, gold crop top and a long white skirt with a short train behind her. Her accessories sparkled as she had a silver, diamond-encrusted tiara, and a matching extravagant necklace

The YouTuber looked radiant with her hair a platinum blonde with a short style. Emma revealed that she’d be making short videos with her asking all sorts of hard-hitting questions for Vogue in a YouTube Short, uploaded on Sunday.

Emma’s first Met Gala came back in 2021, when she walked the red carpet in a shining silver and gold plunging dress with cutouts. The YouTube star admitted that she never went to her high school prom, so she felt like going to her first Met Gala was a similar experience, she revealed in a getting ready video for Vogue. “Actually this kind of feels like going to prom, because of the nerves,” she said. “You’re not that scared but you’re excited. This is my prom experience.”

While the Met Gala is certainly one of the biggest events of the year, it’s not the only major change that the vlogger has gone through in the past year. She admitted to wanting to take a short break from YouTube during an episode of Fast Company’s Creative Control podcast in April. “I needed to step back and rethink what my strategy and formula needs to be,” she said. “And also how I can make it fun for myself again and not feel like this forced grind where I’m following the rules of an imaginary YouTube rule book.”

Hopefully the Met Gala was a nice break that she needed from YouTube. In the podcast, Emma admitted to wanting to focus on her coffee company. The vlogger had opened up about her Chamberlain Coffee line in an interview with HollywoodLife in September 2020. She revealed that working with coffee had been a longtime aspiration of hers. “Ever since I started drinking coffee and started going to cafes as kind of an escape for me, this was a dream of mine,” she said at the time. “I’ve always wanted to do something with coffee, whether that was be a barista or this, which is 10 times cooler for me.”