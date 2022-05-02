Drew Barrymore Apologizes After Calling Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial ‘Insanity’

Drew Barrymore issued an apology for making light of the $50 million defamation trial between Johnny Depp, 58, and Amber Heard, 36, on Sunday, May 1. The 47-year-old actress made a video addressing the backlash after she’d joked about the trial on her talk show, referring to it as “crazy” and “insanity.”

During a recent episode of the daytime talk show, Drew seemed shocked by the claims being made in the case. “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” she said, per Variety. “I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

Fans weren’t happy about the comments that Drew had made, and she thanked fans for pointing out that her language was offensive. “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out, because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” she said.

Drew expressed her desire to “grow” from the experience and thanked those who pointed out how what she said could offend some. “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward, because all I want to do is be a good person, and I very much appreciate the depth of this, and I will grow and change from it, and I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you,” she said.

Drew hasn’t been the only star to publicly weigh in on the ongoing trial. As Johnny was giving his testimony, Howard Stern took to his SiriusXM show to say that he felt the Pirates of the Caribbean star was “overacting” while on the stand. “On the narcissism scale, I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist — and what I mean by that is, he figured ‘I’ll put this on TV. And because I’m so persuasive and I’m so smart, and I’m such a wonderful guy,’” he said during an April broadcast.