Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Denies Seeing Him Urinate In Home’s Foyer: ‘I Didn’t See His Penis’

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard just took another awkward turn. On Thursday (April 28), the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom burst out in laughter when the actor’s bodyguard, Malcom Connolly, was asked if he had witnessed Johnny, with penis exposed, attempting to urinate in the foyer of the Australian home he and Amber were staying in while he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales back in 2015.

Courtroom Moment: The courtroom laughed at the response of #JohnnyDepp's bodyguard when asked about Depp allegedly urinating in his foyer at his Australia home and his penis. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/QXTIFX4s3f — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 28, 2022

Malcom confirmed he had heard a “raucous” when he entered the home and did indeed find Johnny standing in the foyer — but he denied seeing the actor urinating. When pressed by Amber’s lawyer if Johnny “had his penis out,” Malcolm again denied the claim, adding, “I think I would’ve remembered seeing Mr. Depp’s penis.”

As the courtroom filled with laughter, Johnny appeared to be joining in the fun with a big smile before putting his head in his arms on the table in front of him. Amber, meanwhile, kept a stoic look on her face as her lawyer continued with the cross-examination.

In a trial filled with anecdotes of feces-deposits and finger-severing, the penis-exposing tidbit was simply another example of the former couple’s personal lives being dissected to eventually determine the outcome of the case, which asks if Amber had damaged Johnny’s career when she wrote an op-ed about surviving domestic abuse for The Washington Post, although she did not name any individuals in the piece.

Early on in the trial, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Johnny has high hopes for the outcome of the trial, even though he lost his U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” “Despite everything that went down with the case in London, Johnny is feeling more and more confident as the days in court for this trial have progressed,” the insider explained. “This time around feels very different since they’re back in the States and Johnny has supporters who weren’t able to be there for him previously.”