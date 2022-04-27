Howard Stern Slams Johnny Depp For Trying To ‘Charm’ America At Trial: He’s a ‘Narcissist’

Howard Stern shared his thoughts about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s controversial trial — particularly the 58-year-old actor’s comical moments that he thinks were “overacting.” Stern, 68, went as far to say that he believes The Pirates Of The Caribbean star wanted the defamation suit — in which he’s suing ex-wife Heard, 36 — live streamed because he’s a “narcissist.”

“On the narcissism scale, I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist — and what I mean by that is, he figured ‘I’ll put this on TV. And because I’m so persuasive and I’m so smart, and I’m such a wonderful guy,’ ” Howard said on his SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Monday, April 25. Stern was in particularly referencing a montage of viral, comical moments of Johnny on the stand that elicited laughter from the courtroom and social media.

Johnny Depp "mega pint of wine" is relatable to wine women everywhere pic.twitter.com/hRzS52SLQ3 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) April 22, 2022

One moment in particular included Johnny reassuring legal counsel that they read texts from him to Paul Bettany “very well,” or questioning “were you there?” in response to a claim that he had drank too much after a 2012 split from Heard. Another moment that got shared repeatedly was Johnny seemingly questioning what a “mega pint” of wine was in response to another claim.

Stern described these moments as “overacting,” adding that he believes Johnny thinks he can “talk their way out of everything” and is”writing his own material as he goes along.” He went on to say that the live streaming component likely appealed to the “narcissist” in Depp.

“But that’s what narcissists do: ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial’,” the former America’s Got Talent judge said to his co-hosts. “No you won’t. This will not go well. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children. It’s just coming off really badly.”

Johnny is suing Amber over an op-ed piece she published in The Washington Post where she detailed being a survivor of domestic violence. The 21 Jump Street icon was not named in the essay, however, he was widely assumed to be the subject — and subsequently dropped from several projects, including a Pirates Of The Caribbean film.

Johnny has denied physically abusing Amber during the trial. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” he said, saying his goal of the suit is for the “truth” to emerge.