‘Bridgerton’ Stars Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor & More Bring The Ton To The Met Gala

It was a Bridgerton kind of night at the 2022 Met Gala! Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, and more stars of the popular Netflix show attended the annual New York City event in head-turning outfits that wowed on the red carpet. Fans went crazy as the actors and actresses stopped to pose for memorable photos of their looks and they were soon all over the internet for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

Check out the Bridgerton cast’s Met Gala looks below!

Rege-Jean Page

Rege, who played the role of Simon on the first season of Bridgerton, looked incredibly handsome when he stepped out in front of cameras at the Met Gala. The 34-year-old actor wore a dark blue velvet blazer over a dark silky shirt and black pants. He also black shoes and showed off some facial hair as he happily posed for pics.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the role of Daphne on Bridgerton, donned a sleeveless black dress with short and long sections at the Met Gala. The top straps were sheer and the bottom long skirt part of the outfit was also sheer. The 27-year-old actress had her wavy hair down and parted in the middle as she also rocked a ring and earrings.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan, who plays the role of Penelope on Bridgerton, was another gorgeous sight to see at the Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress wore a light pink and black dress that had ruffled short sleeves and several feathers extending out. She had her long blonde hair down and rocked matching makeup that included pink eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. It was the perfect look for the “Gilded Glamour” theme!

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley, who plays the role of Kathani aka Kate on Bridgerton, also showed up at the Met Gala in a memorable outfit, which can be seen here. It consisted of a gold sparkly bustier top with straps and a long black skirt. The 27-year-old actress added a black shawl over her elbows with the look and wore a silver necklace and earrings. Her hair was pulled back and she topped everything off with awesome makeup that brought out her best features.