Maren Morris, Kristin Chenoweth & More Stars Mourn Naomi Judd After Death At 76

Naomi Judd is being remembered by the country music industry after her death at the age of 76. Judd’s daughters Wynonna Judd — with whom she performed with musically as The Judds — and Ashley Judd confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Saturday, April 30. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read, released just a day before Naomi and Wynonna were set to be inducted into the Country Hall Of Fame.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” the statement continued.

As the tragic news spread, tributes began pouring in from the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Kristin Chenoweth, who took to Twitter to write, “I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go.”

I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go 💔 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 30, 2022

I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022

Actress Rosanna Arquette shared, “I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace. Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.” Rosanna’s fellow actress, Kristen Johnson, recalled sharing a scene with Naomi on the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. “She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family.”

Naomi’s country music family were torn by the news as well. Travis Tritt penned a sweet tribute, writing, “Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

I’m so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family. https://t.co/asDaIM3u3l — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 30, 2022

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022

Maren Morris shared, “Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago,” while fellow country music icon Crystal Gayle shared a beautiful photo of Naomi with the words, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.”

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022

I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.❤️🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Us57t9bfsj — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) April 30, 2022

I am absolutely heartsick to hear the news about Naomi Judd. My heart and my prayers go out to Wynonna, Ashley Judd, and all of us friends and fans who loved and respected her so much. She is irreplaceable — a country music legend will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/PUI79HNqJX — Ty Herndon (@TyHerndoncom) April 30, 2022

So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today. I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds — John Rich (@johnrich) April 30, 2022

Oh Sweet Jesus… Naomi Judd has gone home … the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction … This is divesting news… We are saddened beyond words… — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 30, 2022

RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She’d sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) April 30, 2022

Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 30, 2022

