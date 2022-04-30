Maren Morris, Kristin Chenoweth & More Stars Mourn Naomi Judd After Death At 76

Naomi Judd was remembered by the country music industry after her unexpected death just a day before being inducted into the Country Hall Of Fame. See the tributes here.

April 30, 2022 6:27PM EDT
Naomi Judd is being remembered by the country music industry after her death at the age of 76. Judd’s daughters Wynonna Judd — with whom she performed with musically as The Judds — and Ashley Judd confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Saturday, April 30. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read, released just a day before Naomi and Wynonna were set to be inducted into the Country Hall Of Fame.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76. (Ray Garbo/Shutterstock)

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” the statement continued.

As the tragic news spread, tributes began pouring in from the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Kristin Chenoweth, who took to Twitter to write, “I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette shared, “I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace. Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.” Rosanna’s fellow actress, Kristen Johnson, recalled sharing a scene with Naomi on the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. “She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family.”

Naomi’s country music family were torn by the news as well. Travis Tritt penned a sweet tribute, writing, “Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

Maren Morris shared, “Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago,” while fellow country music icon Crystal Gayle shared a beautiful photo of Naomi with the words, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.”

