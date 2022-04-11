Fashion

Maren Morris Dazzles In Sequin Crop Top & High-Waisted Red Skirt At CMT Awards

John Amis/AP/Shutterstock
Maren Morris arrives at the CMT Music Awards, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn 2022 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 11 Apr 2022
Cade Foehner, left, and Gabby Barrett arrive at the CMT Music Awards, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn 2022 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals, Nashville, United States - 11 Apr 2022
Gayle King 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022
Carly Pearce 2022 CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 11 Apr 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Maren Morris looked stunning in a tiny sequin crop top & high-waisted red maxi skirt at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11.

Maren Morris absolutely slayed the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11. The 32-year-old singer looked gorgeous when she wore a spaghetti strap silver sequin crop top with a high-waisted red maxi skirt.

Maren Morris looked stunning in this sequin crop top with a high-waisted red maxi skirt at the 2022 CMT Awards on April 11. (John Amis/AP/Shutterstock)

Maren’s top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her red skirt put her tiny waist on display. The skirt was draped in the front while the back was ruched, flowing into a long train. Not only did Maren look stunning, but she is also set to perform with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

Maren looked stunning with her new bangs which she first debuted a few weeks ago. She showed off her hair makeover in a gorgeous selfie that pictured her with wispy front bangs and long brown waves. Maren looked stunning in the selfie that showed off her new look and she styled her hair with a silver chain necklace and a strapless black top.

Maren Morris Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022
May be used worldwide until Nov 10, 2022, solely for news coverage and editorial information purposes of the CMA Awards. The following credit is required: Photo: Photographer Name/ Country Music Association, Inc. © Country Music Association, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jamie Schramm/Country Music Association Inc./Shutterstock (12598038de) Maren Morris The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, Tennessee, USA - 10 Nov 2021
Maren Morris CMA Fest, Nashville, USA - 09 Jun 2019

Maren has been on a roll with her outfits on red carpets and while performing lately. Just last week, she attended the Grammys when she wore a plunging snakeskin midi dress. The long-sleeve brown leather dress had a deep V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and she styled it with a lacy black bra.

Maren posed on the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Hurd, at the CMT Awards. (John Amis/AP/Shutterstock)

Maren’s bralette revealed ample cleavage and the front of the skirt was even sexier as it featured a high slit. She topped her look off with strappy snakeskin heels and gorgeous beach waves with front bangs.

Just a few days before that, Maren attended the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, when she wore a sleeveless tan leather vintage Dior midi dress with a low-cut neckline and a tight bodice that showed off her tiny waist.