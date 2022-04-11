Maren Morris Dazzles In Sequin Crop Top & High-Waisted Red Skirt At CMT Awards

Maren Morris looked stunning in a tiny sequin crop top & high-waisted red maxi skirt at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11.

Maren Morris absolutely slayed the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11. The 32-year-old singer looked gorgeous when she wore a spaghetti strap silver sequin crop top with a high-waisted red maxi skirt.

Maren’s top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her red skirt put her tiny waist on display. The skirt was draped in the front while the back was ruched, flowing into a long train. Not only did Maren look stunning, but she is also set to perform with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

Maren looked stunning with her new bangs which she first debuted a few weeks ago. She showed off her hair makeover in a gorgeous selfie that pictured her with wispy front bangs and long brown waves. Maren looked stunning in the selfie that showed off her new look and she styled her hair with a silver chain necklace and a strapless black top.

Maren has been on a roll with her outfits on red carpets and while performing lately. Just last week, she attended the Grammys when she wore a plunging snakeskin midi dress. The long-sleeve brown leather dress had a deep V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button and she styled it with a lacy black bra.

Maren’s bralette revealed ample cleavage and the front of the skirt was even sexier as it featured a high slit. She topped her look off with strappy snakeskin heels and gorgeous beach waves with front bangs.

Just a few days before that, Maren attended the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, when she wore a sleeveless tan leather vintage Dior midi dress with a low-cut neckline and a tight bodice that showed off her tiny waist.