Maren Morris Rocks Plunging Snakeskin Dress At Grammys

One of country’s leading ladies, Maren Morris, got all glammed up to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards with her husband, Ryan Hurd, on April 3.

The Grammy Awards were a perfect date night for Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd! The country couple looked picture perfect as they hit the red carpet together in Las Vegas on April 3. Following their son’s second birthday, the lovebirds had a night on the town at the award show, where they’re both nominated for awards. Maren looked absolutely stunning in a snakeskin dress for the event.

Maren’s ensemble featured a plunging neckline, which put her lacy lingerie on display underneath. She completed the look with open-toed heels, as well. Her hair was styled down and in loose waves, with her new bangs on full display. The hairstyle was simple with a center part, letting the bangs do all the talking. For her glam look, she had on dark eyeliner, and light lipstick, with the dress being the focus of the look for the evening.

Maren was nominated for two awards at the Grammys, although both of them were handed out before the part of the ceremony that was telecasted on April 3. Her song “Better Than We Found It” was up for Best Country Song, but lost to Chris Stapleton’s “Cold.” Plus, Maren and Ryan’s duet, “Chasing After You,” was up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, but Brothers Osborne took home the honor for “Younger Me.”

Over the years, Maren has racked up a total of 14 nominations at the Grammys, although she has only won one time. Her song “My Church” took home Best Country Solo Performance at the event in 2017, which was Maren’s first time nominated. In 2021, Maren performed at the ceremony, but did not win for Best Country Song when she was nominated for “The Bones.”

In March, Maren released her third studio album, Humble Quest, and has been promoting it in the weeks since. This summer, she’ll take the promotion on the road when she embarks on the Humble Quest tour across America. It’s definitely been a good few months for this country cutie!