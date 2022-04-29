Drake Shows His Love For Soccer With Raps About Ronaldo & Messi On ‘I’m On One’ With Future

If it ain’t broke, why fix it? Future has teamed up with Drake ever since 2011, and their most recent tracks have topped the charts and moved a whole lot of streams. So, it makes all the sense in the world that Future, 38, would have Drake, 35, on his new album, I Never Liked You. Drake appears on two tracks, “I’m On One” and “Wait For U.” Drake gives some notable shoutouts in “I”m On One” that are specifically geared to all the soccer fans out there.

Drake raps about Cristiano Ronaldo first, and the lyrics are a little spicy. “Take her to see Cristiano, f**k her in that Benz Viano Champions League, shit, there’ll be a driver for you on arrival.” Just a few tracks later, Drake brings up Lionel Messi. “I’m just all about my goals like I’m Messi,” Drake raps. This isn’t the first time Drake has rapped about Cristiano. He notably brought up the soccer icon in his 2018 song “Blue Tint.”

A quick scan of Future’s discography, and Drake’s name pops up more than a handful of times. From their 2011 collab “Tony Montana” to “Where Ya At,” “Jumpman,” and “Used to This,” Drake and Future have not been afraid to team up on a track (or in the case of 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive, on a collaborative mixtape.)2020’s “Life Is Good” might be the most lucrative result of their work, with the song certified Diamond – that’s 10x Platinum – by the RIAA. The following year, Drake and Future topped the charts, along with Young Thug, with “Way 2 Sexy,” a song from Drizzy’s Certified Lover Boy.

View Related Gallery Drake: Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019 Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The partnership is based on results — and respect. “[Future’s] an absolutely relentless, spontaneous workhorse,” Drake said in GQ’s May 2022 feature, the one that dubbed Future “the best rapper alive.” While Drake didn’t contest it, he did point out the differences between him and the “Mask Off” rapper, and why their collaborations are so successful. “And me, I’m a calculated, purpose-driven, militant individual. You take his free-flowing genius and you mix it with my level of understanding and planning and—records, albums, singles—we can pretty much create anything together.”

“We made the most out of it,” Future told GQ when speaking about how lucky he was to work with Drake in the early steps of his career. “You’re in a place where your self-esteem and ego allow a person to be in your space. And not be afraid to be like: I want to align and build with this…. You’re never weak when you understand another man’s strengths. I’m never weak now. I know what I need to be unstoppable. I know what I need to feel like, Okay, I’m never lacking, or, I’m never down.”