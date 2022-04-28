Shailene Woodley Rocks Natural Curls In Rare Photos After Final Split From Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley hid her face behind a bevy of beautiful curls in the Big Apple just days after splitting from her former fiance Aaron Rodgers for the second time.

By:
April 28, 2022 9:17PM EDT
Shailene Woodley
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Shailene Woodley and her football star fiancee Aaron Rodgers cuddle together with their dog as they take in the lovely Malibu sunset. The couple recently announced they are engaged and Shailene was spotted wearing the sparkler. Shailene had a notebook that she read from and they both took turns tossing the German Shepherd a tennis ball to fetch. Pictured: Shailnee Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Fresh-faced Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers go shopping at Erewhon Market in Santa Monica. Pictured: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Poersch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Curly hair, don’t care! Shailene Woodley, 30, hid her face behind a bevy of natural curls while filming Three Women in NYC on Wednesday, April 27 — just days after PEOPLE reported that the actress had split from former fiance, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, 38, for a second time. In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Shailene looked less than thrilled when she was spotted on set, sipping a cup of coffee to keep warm in the currently brisk temperatures of the Big Apple.

Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley sips coffee to keep warm on the set of her latest film ‘Three Women’ in NYC on April 27, 2022. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Wearing a long brown puffy winter coat, Shailene pushed her blonde super curly locks in front of her face as she walked along the busy New York City street. In the first photo, Shailene sipped a cup of coffee with one hand. The other hand was noticeably clenched in a fist, indicating that she was not very comfortable with being photographed while at work. In the second photo, however, Shailene appeared more relaxed and even gave a slight smirk, keeping her cool while doing what it took to keep warm.

Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley flashed a smirk when she was spotted on the set of her latest film ‘Three Women’ in NYC on April 27, 2022. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

As previously reported, Shailene and Aaron ended their engagement in February after getting together in 2020 during the initial Covid-19 lockdown. She confirmed their engagement just one year prior to their split in February 2021 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When asked by Jimmy if it were true, Shailene said, “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.“

Shortly after calling it quits this past February, the two seemingly got back together and were seen being very affectionate with each other on numerous occasions. In March, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two were “working on it,” and added, “So, as far as things are concerned about being engaged still or just dating, they called off the engagement and have different feelings about where they are at. In her eyes, they are working on it and will get back there if he continues to focus on her the way she needs. In his eyes, he still feels like they are engaged, but he is playing by her rules because he wants her back.”  That was short-lived, however, as the recent reports state that it is over for good (again).

HolllywoodLife reached out to reps for both Shailene and Aaron. We have not heard back from either, yet.

 

 

 

More From Our Partners

ad