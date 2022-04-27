Richard Gere, 72, Cozies Up To Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, On Rare Red Carpet Date Night

Richard Gere, 72, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, made a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday, April 26. The couple attended the 2022 City Harvest Red Supper Club Gala in New York and posed for some gorgeous photos on the red carpet. The Pretty Woman actor and his Spanish spouse smiled for the cameras while posing side-by-side in their fancy attire. Richard then lovingly wrapped his arm around Alejandra’s waist on the carpet.

The couple, who wed in a secret ceremony in April 2018, dressed to the nines for the philanthropic event. Richard looked dapper in a white dress shirt with a black suit jacket and matching pants and shoes. The Golden Globe Award winner rocked his signature gray hair and opened his top button to show some skin.

Alejandra, meanwhile, stunned in a dark blue and black dress with strapped black high heels. The blonde bombshell also sported a pair of unique, but stylish, earrings. Richard and Alejandra were there to support City Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in the Big Apple. The gala was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere City Harvest Gala, New York, USA - 26 Apr 2022

Richard and Alejandra are proud parents to two sons. Alexander, 3, was born in February 2019, while their second child, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born in April 2020. Richard also shares son Homer James Jigme, 22, with ex-wife and actress Carey Lowell. He was also previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford.

After knowing each other for quite some time, Richard and Alejandra became a couple in 2015, three years before their wedding. “Richard has known my family for 15 years,” Alejandra said in a previous interview. “When I saw him again in Positano, I reminded him of the story. Our karma brought us together as soon as we saw each other because we’ve known each other over the course of many lives – that’s how we both feel anyway”