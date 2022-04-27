Blake Lively Slays In Cutout Bodysuit & Matching Orange Suit While Out & About Before Met Gala

Blake Lively certainly knows how to turn heads! The gorgeous actress, 34, stepped out in New York City on Tuesday (April 26) looking every inch the movie star in a daring orange ensemble. Featuring a cutout bodysuit that defined her gym-toned physique, the wardrobe was simply stunning. Blake rocked a tailored jacket and slim pants to set off the look, giving onlookers quite the treat!

The A Simple Favor star accessorized with a matching wide belt, sparkling earrings, a set of clear, open-toed high heels and a luxury handbag for the Big Apple jaunt. She kept her trademark blonde tresses long and loose, allowing them to cascade over her shoulders. With just a dab of makeup, her natural beauty took center stage. It’s easy to see why Blake is one of the most beautiful actresses in Tinseltown!

The glamourous outfit showcased Blake’s uncanny fashion sense, which has evolved over the years. In 2019, she hilariously admitted she used to wear Forever 21 items to Hollywood events — but played them off as if they were vintage pieces. “I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted. I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it,” she told Sydney Sweeney for InStyle. “For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It also really takes me out of my comfort zone. One of the reasons I’m an actor is that I’m naturally very shy, so it’s liberating to dress up and pretend to be someone else.”

She went on to say that she likes to play a character on the red carpet to help her feel more at ease in front of so many people. “The only way that I feel comfortable doing red carpets and interviews is when I adopt the same thing that I do when I’m acting, which is to play a character,” Blake explained. “So when I’m going to a premiere, I think, who is that character? And I step into that. I still get knots in my stomach before red carpets.”

Whatever helps her bring out the best for the shutterbugs is certainly working as she looks fantastic every time she arrives at an event. Keep up the good work, Blake!