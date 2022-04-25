Allison Williams Secretly Welcomes Baby With Actor Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams is a mother to a sweet baby boy, and according to a new report, she has been since winter! The Girls star, 34, apparently had a son named Arlo with actor Alexander Dreymon, 39 — and nobody knew they were dating. The couple began dating privately during the pandemic, and welcomed their first child this past winter, according to People. “They seemed to be very happy and very much in love,” a People source said. The source also said that the couple met while filming the 2020 film Horizon Line.

“They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends,” the source explained. “But they’re over the moon.” Allison, the daughter of legendary anchor Brian Williams, was seen with Alexander, Arlo, and Brian in Abaco in the Bahamas recently, and she was reportedly wearing a ring on her ring finger.

A wedding to Alexander, who appeared in recurring roles on American Horror Story and The Last Kingdom, wouldn’t be Allison’s first. The statuesque beauty was previously married to CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen, but the two split in 2019, just shy of four years together. Ricky went on to marry Caroline Kassie in July 2021. “I think it’s one of those things where Allison and Ricky are both with their forever people now,” a separate source said, according to People. “They remain on good terms, but everyone who knows them agrees that it was for the best.”

The surprising news seemed to come out of nowhere for Allison’s fans, especially given her very private nature over the last couple of years. The actress hasn’t posted to her own Instagram account since July 24, 2020. But despite her recent quietness, the Patrick Melrose co-star is no stranger to the red carpet. She appeared in a couple of stunning gowns for the 2018 Academy Awards and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2018 and shared them with her nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

“Also, I got to wear really pretty dresses that I loved to both the Oscars themselves and the Vanity Fair party afterwards,” Allison wrote in a caption dated March 12, 2018. “They both made me feel as special as the events I was attending, and I have @cristinaehrlich to thank for pulling it all together – especially because she had to do so while I was shooting every day out of the country. And a huge shout-out to @peterluxhair and @ninapark for making my face and hair look presentable to the greater public! Always grateful for that…I should start posting before and after pics. They’re magicians.”

For the record, Allison’s stylish look has always been far more than “presentable,” and we’re sure that the glow of celebrity motherhood has already made her even more beautiful.